CAMP BETTY: HOW FIRST LADY BETTY FORD AND THE BETTY FORD CENTER TRANSFORMED ADDICTION RECOVERY

The book features fond and grateful memories from Robin Williams, Marlee Matlin, Ali McGraw, Elizabeth Taylor, Mary Tyler Moore, Pat Summerall, Mickey Mantle, and more.

It also features over 50 historical photos from the groundbreaking for The Betty Ford Center through its 25th anniversary, depicting many of the influencers along the way, such as Leonard and Nikki Firestone, Bob and Delores Hope, and Ambassador Walter and Leonore Annenberg, to name a few.

Schwarzlose also details how The Betty Ford Center became the gold standard in recovery treatment, with a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals such as Jim West, MD, medical director at The Betty Ford Center; Joseph Cruse, MD, former president of Eisenhower Medical Center Medical Staff and personal physician to Betty Ford; and other notable medical doctors, psychiatrists, and theological leaders.

Photos and memories reflect Betty Ford's worldwide influence on destigmatizing addiction treatment, with US Presidents, First Ladies, California leaders, and foreign leaders all looking to the Betty Ford Center for standards in care, and perspective and advice on public health support.

The book will be release in hardcover for $44.99 and softcover for $32.99, with expected release date of June 15, 2022. Pre sales are now available at 4dphd.com.

