Camp Bow Wow® Awards Three-Unit Franchise Agreement to Fuel North Texas Growth

Young entrepreneurs will introduce the brand's new reduced-investment prototype to Weatherford, Burleson and Granbury, Texas

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the nation's leading dog daycare and boarding franchise and part of the Propelled Brands® family, today announced a three-unit franchise agreement that will bring its next generation of pet care facilities to Weatherford, Burleson and Granbury, Texas.

Trinity Shields and Abigale Freeman

The agreement with Trinity Shields and Abigale (Abby) Freeman, of Fort Worth, marks one of the latest multi-unit commitments under Camp Bow Wow's recently launched reduced-investment prototype, which lowers the initial investment by more than $400,000 while creating greater flexibility in site selection and accelerating multi-unit expansion. It follows the debut of similar buildouts opening in Dulles, Va. and Gallatin, Tenn.

"The momentum we're seeing around this new prototype validates that franchise candidates are looking for smarter economics without compromising the customer experience," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands, the parent company for Camp Bow Wow. "Trinity and Abby represent exactly the kind of growth partners we want to attract. They are entrepreneurs who believe in our mission, embrace the operating model and are committed to becoming leaders in their local communities."

A married couple and now business partners, Shields and Freeman discovered Camp Bow Wow while researching franchise opportunities and were drawn to the brand's proven operating systems, strong unit economics, transparent culture and unwavering commitment to dog safety.

"Camp Bow Wow wasn't just another pet care business," said Freeman. "The brand's values matched ours. It wasn't about the money first. It was about the dogs, their safety and creating the best experience possible for every pet parent."

"We also appreciated how supported we felt throughout the entire discovery process," added Shields. "The reduced-investment prototype gives us a realistic path to grow one successful location at a time while building a business that becomes part of each community we serve."

They intend to work closely with local veterinarians, rescue organizations and animal shelters while creating welcoming neighborhood destinations for dog daycare, boarding, grooming and enrichment services. Their first location will open in Weatherford, with the other two to follow.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Camp Bow Wow, visit www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow