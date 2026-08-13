CAMP BOW WOW CELEBRATES NATIONAL DOG DAY WITH 3 FREE DAYS OF DAY CAMP FOR NEW CAMPERS

National promotion also gives pet parents a chance to win 25 free days of Day Camp and $2,500 cash

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow, the nation's leading dog daycare, is celebrating National Dog Day – Aug. 26 – with a gift of three free days of daycare for new Campers at participating locations nationwide. The celebration also offers pet parents the opportunity to win a grand prize of 25 free days of Day Camp and $2,500 cash.

To try Day Camp for three free days, pet parents can register online and schedule a complimentary entrance interview for their pup Aug. 15-31. During the interview, dogs are introduced to Camp's play environment and other Campers to help them feel comfortable and confident in the space. Following a successful interview, pet parents will receive three free days of Day Camp to redeem through Nov. 15.

"Repetition and positive association are key to helping dogs feel secure in a new environment," said Molly Jespersen, Camp Bow Wow's training specialist. "Three free days give pups just enough exposure to build that comfort, so when it's time for a longer stay, like holiday boarding, they're already familiar with the space and our team."

Customized enrichment activities at Camp Bow Wow

At Camp Bow Wow, pups spend their days in open-play packs supervised by Certified Camp Counselors, with access to enrichment activities matched to each dog's energy level, preferences and unique personality:

For the Social Butterfly – Play Pals keeps outgoing pups engaged through games like fetch and tug, providing extra exercise, enrichment and personalized attention.

– Play Pals keeps outgoing pups engaged through games like fetch and tug, providing extra exercise, enrichment and personalized attention. For the Explorer – Sniff & Seek taps into dogs' natural curiosity with scent games, treat hunts and mentally stimulating activities that encourage them to sniff, search and discover.

– Sniff & Seek taps into dogs' natural curiosity with scent games, treat hunts and mentally stimulating activities that encourage them to sniff, search and discover. For the Cuddle Bug – Snuggle Time offers dedicated one-on-one TLC with a Certified Camp Counselor, featuring belly rubs, gentle pets and calming relaxation for pups who love extra affection.

"Our enrichment offerings are designed by our training team with every dog's personality in mind, whether they're social, curious or more of a cuddler," said Jespersen. "These free days give new Campers the chance to try different activities and find exactly what makes them thrive."

Enrichment offerings vary by location and are available as an add-on to the Day Camp experience.

Sweepstakes offers chance to win 25 free days of Day Camp and more

Camp Bow Wow is extending the National Dog Day celebration even further with a sweepstakes running Aug. 26-Sept. 30. To enter for a chance to win*, pet parents can register online at https://www.campbowwow.com/national-dog-day-2026/ and then bring their dog to Day Camp during this window. Prizes are:

Grand prize: 25 free days of Day Camp plus a $2,500 cash prize, a combined value of $3,500.

Second place: 25 free days of Day Camp, a $1,000 value.

For more information or to schedule an entrance interview, visit www.campbowwow.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states/D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S. states/D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 08/26/26; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 09/30/26. For full Official Rules or how to enter, visit https://www.sweeppromo.com/CampBowWowSweepstakes.

Total ARV of all prizes: $4,500. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit: Two (2) Entries per person per day. Sponsor: Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc., 2542 Highlander Way, Carrollton, TX 75006.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years. To learn more about Camp Bow Wow, visit campbowwow.com.

Media Contact:

Hope Washburn

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SOURCE Camp Bow Wow