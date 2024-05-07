CAMP BOW WOW REACHES NEW HEIGHTS IN Q1 2024

Nation's leading pet care franchise achieves brand milestones in a new ownership era, shares industry growth stats and incentives in new Franchise Disclosure Document

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, North America's leading pet care franchise, concluded Q1 2024 on a high note after being acquired by Propelled Brands, beating industry benchmarks for revenue growth, entering its 41st state and receiving recognition for several top-performing franchise owners.

In February, Camp Bow Wow was acquired by Propelled Brands, the premier multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS® International Inc., MY SALON Suite® and NerdsToGo®, which is focused on supporting entrepreneurs who have a desire to transform into small business owners. Propelled Brands helps to further Camp Bow Wow's efforts to drive unit-level profitability, franchise owner satisfaction and overall brand growth.

"As we remain committed to our mission of Making Dogs Happy, we've reached new heights through our acquisition by Propelled Brands to take Camp Bow Wow to the next level and solidify our position as a leader in the pet care industry," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "Entering the next quarter, we look forward to continued growth as we open new Camps across the country and introduce franchise incentives for entrepreneurs ready to become Camp Owners dedicated to providing love and care for dogs in their local communities."

Camp Bow Wow grew to 220 locations in the first quarter of the year as four new Camps opened, including the brand's entry into its 41st state — Virginia — with a new Camp in Virginia Beach. It also opened new locations in Phoenix, Arizona; Lindenhurst, New York; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The company also celebrated major franchise owner achievements. Camp Owners Jason and Scarlett Dalton became the first owners to cross the 10 Camp mark, now operating locations throughout Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico and South Carolina. Jason Dalton was tapped to participate in the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, contributing to a panel discussion titled "Build Your Infrastructure to Expand Your Multi-Unit Experience."

Additionally, José Morillo, who owns three Camps in Katy, Kemah and Cypress, Texas, was honored as the International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year. The award recognizes franchisees who exhibit a passion for community involvement, entrepreneurial spirit and support of fellow franchise owners.

According to Camp Bow Wow's recently released franchise disclosure document (FDD), the over $200 million company recorded a 6% average annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2023.1 That is two and a half times the economy's growth and more than double the annual growth rate of the boarding and grooming sector of the $135 billion-plus pet care industry, based on the IBIS World Pet Grooming & Boarding Industry report and data from the American Pet Products Association.

Other top FDD updates and system performance highlights in 2023 include:

300,000-plus Campers made nearly 5 million visits to Camp, totaling an estimated 50 million dog visits since 2000.

Top 25% average unit revenue was $1,498,476 . 2

. Top 25% average owner discretionary income was $400,440 , 30% of revenue. 3

, 30% of revenue. A new veterans incentive offers military and first responders a 50% discount on their initial franchise fee for a total savings of $25,000 .

. A new, limited-time offer gives new and existing Camp Bow Wow franchise owners benefits including a 50% reduction in royalties for their first 12 months of operation on any new franchise agreement signed in 2024 and opened by their franchise agreement deadline.

Camp Bow Wow plans to open 12 new Camps by the end of 2024, with agreements in place for 50 more locations. The brand continues to seek new franchise owners to expand from coast to coast.

Franchise opportunities remain available across North America. More information on startup costs, fees and requirements is available at https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising/.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading franchise brand in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 200 franchise locations in 41 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. Camp Bow Wow is part of Propelled Brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Tabacnic

[email protected]

817-329-3257

1 The figure represents the aggregate increase in Gross Revenue from 2022 to 2023 for all locations that were open and operating for any length of time, including both franchised and corporate-owned locations, as well as those that may have closed during a particular year.

2 For 2023, the Top 25% of Revenue-Reporting Franchises consists of 51 Camps. Of those, 16 (31%) exceeded the Average Annual Gross Revenue of $1,498,476 and 25 (49%) exceeded the Median Annual Gross Revenue of $1,387,044.

3 For 2023, the Top 25% of Expense-Reporting Franchises consists of 51 Camps. Of those, 10 (20%) exceeded the Average Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $400,440 and 12 (24%) exceeded the Median Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $338,296.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow