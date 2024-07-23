Camp Bow Wow Unleashes Lucrative Incentives for New Franchise Owners to Join the Pack as Part of 2024 Growth Strategy

Leading pet care brand sets prospective multi-unit franchise owners up for success amid impressive growth trajectory with robust 2024 Incentives Program

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow , the premier doggy day care and boarding franchise, is offering cash incentives for new franchise signings as the brand targets an aggressive growth strategy. Eligible franchise candidates that sign through December 31, 2024, will receive a 50% reduction in Royalty Fee rate and a waiver of the Minimum Monthly Royalty during the first 12 months of operations, as well as a one-time $5,000 credit towards the Project Management Fee.

The 2024 Incentives Program is open to both new and existing Camp Bow Wow franchise owners looking to expand their portfolio, with an emphasis on multi-unit signings and entry into new markets. Camp Bow Wow currently boasts over 220 open locations in more than 40 states, with over half of the franchise network currently serving as multi-unit operators. Both single and multi-unit agreements qualify for the incentives.

"Camp Bow Wow is an innovative concept with significant growth potential, and offering these robust incentives will help fuel an already impressive growth trajectory," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands, multi-brand platform company of Camp Bow Wow. "The 2024 Incentives Program helps foster opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to enter a booming industry that resonates with their passions. As we enter the second half of 2024, Camp Bow Wow is poised for significant multi-unit expansion as we welcome new franchise owners to the network."

The introduction of development incentives come amid a building momentum of success for the brand this year, including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for the 15th consecutive year and being awarded a Franchise Update Media 2024 Innovation Award in the Operations & Technology Category. Now backed by franchise powerhouse Propelled Brands, Camp Bow Wow has additional support and is primed for significant growth.

"When we started looking at possible options and franchises to invest in, not only did the brand stand out, but also the support provided by the franchisor," said Michael McGee, who, along with Anthony Jover, opened Camp Bow Wow's first location in Virginia earlier this year. "We opened Camp Bow Wow Virginia Beach because of our love of dogs, the experience we had had with Camp Bow Wow as customers and the lack of brand presence in the Virginia market when we moved here."

Franchise owners who sign a current Franchise Agreement for a new territory by December 31, 2024, are eligible for the 2024 Incentive Program. To qualify, franchise owners must meet all required deadlines as defined in their Franchise Agreement without extensions, and remain in good standing with the franchisor.

The initial investment for a Camp Bow Wow franchise is approximately $1,054,000 – $1,719,500, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1 million, of which $400K is liquid. Additionally, Camp Bow Wow offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Camp Bow Wow, visit www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

