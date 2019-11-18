"Camp Halohead" Original Family-Friendly Animated Entertainment Series Premieres Starring World's No. 1 Kid YouTube Creators Ryan Of Ryan's World And EvanTubeHD As Guest Stars

In episode one, "Camp Halohead" viewers will be delighted to hear a familiar voice with special guest star, 13-year-old Evan of EvanTubeHD fame whose YouTube channel boasts nearly 6.5 million subscribers. In the first episode, Evan talks to fellow mandarin camper Clemmie about the challenging tests and lifelong lessons he has learned in the magical world that is "Camp Halohead."

Episode two introduces another mandarin camper, voiced by eight-year-old Ryan of Ryan's World, the star of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, which has accumulated over 33.6 billion views to date and amassed over 22.5 million subscribers. The episode spotlights Ryan and his mystery egg, as he and his mandarin friends begin scheming a plan to earn their halos before it's too late!

"We're delighted to introduce 'Camp Halohead,' a safe, animated entertainment series on YouTube that shares a positive message that families can feel good about and enjoy watching together for free," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing at The Wonderful Company. "'Camp Halohead' viewers will also have fun hearing some of their favorite YouTube stars' voices like Ryan of Ryan's World and Evan of EvanTubeHD, two of the biggest kid-stars on YouTube today who make special guest appearances in the 'Camp Halohead' series."

To launch the "Camp Halohead" original animated series, a private screening and after-party was held at the ArcLight Cinemas and the new Cayton Children's Museum in Santa Monica, California. Celebrity and influencer guests were invited to enter the world of "Camp Halohead" and earn their own halos. Check out some of the launch party highlights here.

The "Camp Halohead" animated series comes on the heels of Wonderful Halos being named America's most-loved healthy snack brand by parents and kids, according to a 2019 Brand Love study, earning its top spot for two years in a row. The Wonderful Halos "Good Choice, Kid®" national advertising campaign celebrates kids and adults who make good, healthy choices every day by choosing to be healthy, choosing to be active, and choosing to be kind. Visit the "Camp Halohead" YouTube channel to watch all five episodes, subscribe to Camp Halohead on YouTube and follow us @CampHalohead on Instagram.

About The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $400 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About Pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world alongside original characters and talent that the company has extended into premium series, consumer products, books, games, live events, and more. Pocket.watch was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. The management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau.

About Six Point Harness

Los Angeles-based animation studio Six Point Harness executes a dynamic range of work with great taste, smart and on-time execution with an unmatched attention to detail. They rely on universal experiences, humor and deep technical knowledge to achieve creative excellence in animation. Six Point Harness has been in business since 2003. Notable projects include Tom Hank's "Electric City", Fox's "Cosmos", Paramount's "Sponge Bob Movie" and Amazon Prime's "Guava Island", Sony's "Hair Love" Theatrical Short and The Wonderful Company's "Camp Halohead." They are currently working on some exciting projects with Fox, HBO, Adult Swim, Hulu, Amazon, and Mattel.

