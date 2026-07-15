Camp Lake Capital Exits Investment in Electrical Cable Specialists

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Lake Capital is pleased to announce the sale of Electrical Cable Specialists, LLC (ECS) to Emerald Lake Capital Management. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Norcross, GA, ECS is a specialty cable distributor and project integrator serving power generation, industrial, transit and rail, data center, renewables, and transmission and substation markets. The transaction closed on July 2, 2026 and terms were not disclosed.

During Camp Lake Capital's ownership, ECS significantly expanded its presence and market share in the utility end market by leveraging its industry-leading technical capabilities. ECS also substantially increased its warehouse space, positioning itself to better serve its customers as well as moved into a new global headquarters.

Matt Parsons, Managing Partner of Camp Lake Capital, commented, "We were incredibly fortunate to partner with an outstanding management team to assist in growing ECS. I'd like to thank Jerry James, Mike Ip and the entire ECS team for creating a strategic vision and then executing upon it. It has been an honor to work with them."

Jerry James, the CEO of ECS said, "Over the past few years, it has been a professional highlight to work with Matt and the Camp Lake Capital team in building a business that is a market leader in the distribution of wire and cable for customers in our end markets. Our focus has been and will continue to be providing an outstanding value proposition for our customers."

Mike Ip, the COO of ECS, added "While we're closing one wonderful chapter of our book, a new one is opening. We're excited to partner with the Emerald Lake team and all of the capabilities and expertise in electrical distribution they bring."

First American Bank provided the initial financing in support of the acquisition. Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. provided legal advice to Camp Lake Capital and ECS.

SOURCE Camp Lake Capital