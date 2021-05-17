CAMP Launches World's First E-Commerce Platform For Kids

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAMP , a Family Experience Company, launches Present Shop , the first e-commerce platform where kids can safely shop online.

"Grown ups used to give kids a little 'walking around' money to treat themselves every now and then," said Ben Kaufman, CEO of CAMP. "Today, kids can't use cash online, and there are very few real world stores that curate a kid-safe assortment of toys, gifts and treats. CAMP's Present Shop reignites the magic we all felt as kids walking through a mall with a $10 bill."

With Present Shop, kids ages 3-12, can now discover, choose and send the perfect gift directly to parents, teachers or friends on any occasion, like Birthdays, Father's Day or Just Because. Additionally, parents can allow kids to shop for themselves as a reward for things like doing their chores, getting good grades or for just being awesome.

To do so, parents set up a one-time use code for kids to have their own shopping adventure. Present Shop is Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) compliant and empowers kids to understand the value of their choices.

How Present Shop Works:

A parent or guardian visits camp.com/present to choose the event, budget, shipping and payment information

to choose the event, budget, shipping and payment information Kids are given a unique one-time code to enter Present Shop and start their shopping

The parents' budget is converted into digital "coins" and kids enter in a game-like interface allowing them to pick out presents until they are out of coins

CAMP's animated mascot, Scout, guides kids through the shopping experience safely and securely with a series of visual and audio cues

It's not a present without a card! Kids also design a greeting card which will be printed and packed in a custom gift box that is shipped directly to the recipient

This new e-commerce platform provides a safe and modern-day shopping experience for kids while also allowing parents to save time and money. "Every week it seems like one of my kids needs to buy a gift for a classmate or relative. It's much more fun for them to do it on their own and frankly for me, too," continued Kaufman. Present Shop shifts this responsibility from parents into a fun-filled adventure for kids.

Parents can explore CAMP's Present Shop on camp.com/present. Please visit camp.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook (@campstores) to keep up with all the latest news.

ABOUT CAMP:

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of Retail & Media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates five retail locations in New York, Texas and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

