Camp Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 39.00 mn | Rise in Participation of Camps to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 01, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The camp management software market size is expected to grow by USD 39.00 mn from 2020 to 2025. This market forecast report by Technavio enables organizations to make confident decisions with the help of thorough research and analysis.
Some of the primary growth drivers for the camp management software market are the rise in participation of camps, growing adventure tourism, and flexibility in managing camping and related activities, according to Technavio. However, factors such as the availability of open-source camp management software may challenge market growth.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- The camp management software market has been segmented by end-user into camp professionals, schools, and others.
- Similarly, by deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.
- The market share growth by the camp professionals end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
- Based on geography, the camp management software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- 38% of the growth will originate from North America.
- The US is the key country for the camp management software market in North America.
Notes:
- The camp management software market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.
- The camp management software market is segmented by end-user (camp professionals, schools, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Amilia Enterprises Inc., Aspira, CampBrain, CampMinder LLC, CampSite, CircuiTree, Cogran Systems LLC, Global Payments Inc., Regpack Inc., and SofterWare Inc.
Camp Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.90%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 39.00 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amilia Enterprises Inc., Aspira, CampBrain, CampMinder LLC, CampSite, CircuiTree, Cogran Systems LLC, Global Payments Inc., Regpack Inc., and SofterWare Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
