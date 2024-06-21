Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach Announces 2024 Summer Concert Series

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun begins to warm the coast, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach invites music fans to embark on an island-inspired adventure and fill their summer with live music. This year, Camp Margaritaville is turning up the heat with the 2024 Crystal Beach Summer Concert Series , which sets the stage for the ultimate getaway.

In 2024, Paradise Park will host top performers with country, rock, and alternative acts. This year's electrifying lineup includes artists such as The Randy Rogers Band, Deana Carter, Bellamy Brothers, Wade Bowen, Kevin Fowler, Everclear, Stoney LaRue, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce our spectacular lineup for Paradise Park at Camp Margaritaville. This schedule promises to deliver an unforgettable summer with sun-soaked days and nights filled with live performances," said Brad Ballard, Founder & Developer of Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach. "We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to join us under the Texas stars for live music in true Camp Margaritaville style."

The Paradise Park Stage has become the premier destination for music lovers and artists. It's the newest outdoor venue on the Texas Gulf Coast, offering a diverse lineup of high-quality artists year-round. Throughout the year, guests can enjoy exclusive VIP experiences, festive holiday events, and an array of special food and beverage offerings.

The family-friendly destination offers outdoor fun with a resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, refreshing watering holes, an on-site bar & grill, direct beach access, and more. Kids are in for a treat with a lively schedule of crafts, games, and wholesome activities to add more fun to their Camp Margaritaville experience.

Tickets are now on sale for summer shows at CampMargaritavilleCrystalBeach.com . Subscribe here for exclusive updates, promotions, events, and news.

Saturday, June 22: Queen Legacy

Friday, June 28: Jackson Wendell

Saturday, June 29: Kevin Fowler featuring Clay Hollis

Thursday, July 4: The Bellamy Brothers featuring Logan Beard | Fourth of July Weekend

Friday, July 5: Two Tons of Steel | Fourth of July Weekend

Saturday, July 6: The Spazmatics | Fourth of July Weekend

Friday, July 12: Hayden Baker

Saturday, July 13: Deana Carter featuring Billie Jo Jones

Friday, July 19: Cole Stephens Band

Saturday, July 20: Stoney LaRue featuring Payton Howie

Friday, July 26: Mason Creager

Saturday, July 27: EVERCLEAR

Friday, August 2: The Teague Brothers

Saturday, August 3: Randy Rogers Band

Friday, August 9: Jacob Stelly

Saturday, August 10: Covie

Friday, August 16: The Kid Icarus Project

Saturday, August 17: Cody Hibbard

Saturday, August 24: Charlie McCabe

Friday, August 30: Wesley Pruitt Band | Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, August 31: Wade Bowen featuring Lowdown Drifters | Labor Day Weekend

About Camp Margaritaville

Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts combines the comfort of an RV with the amenities and state of mind of Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts. Across the U.S., these destinations offer luxury RV sites, upscale lodging, cabins, glamping spots, and treehouses. Each location has resort-style arrival and check-in, large pads with outdoor furniture, electric and water hookups for all RV types, laundry facilities, dining establishments, pools, recreation activities, entertainment programming, dog parks, and retail stores. To learn about Camp Margaritaville, visit CampMargaritaville.com.

