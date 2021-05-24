Camp Norden Opens for Kids Fighting Cancer

Camp Norden is fully equipped with medical facilities and trained staff to ensure that kids fighting cancer can have a safe, fun summer camp experience. Because of the medical expertise available at Camp Norden, kids can participate in activities that would normally not be possible for them, including horseback riding, tubing, waterskiing and more.

"With the right resources, which we will have, all of these barriers can be eliminated or addressed in such a way that the risks become minimal to none," said Dr. Karim Sadak, Camp Norden's Medical Director and pediatric hematologist/oncologist at the University of Minnesota.

Camp Norden is fully funded by Children's Cancer Research Fund donors, meaning it is free to families who want to send their child to camp. For families facing childhood cancer, treatment can be isolating – kids rarely meet peers who are also undergoing cancer treatment outside the hospital. Camp Norden will allow kids who have or have had childhood cancer a place to connect with peers who understand what they are going through and foster lifelong friendships between campers.

"These kids need this," said Mindy Dykes, Community Outreach Coordinator and parent of a childhood cancer survivor. "They need that peer support, they need to be in an environment with other kids who get it."

Families who would like to apply for their child to attend Camp Norden can visit CampNorden.com for details. Applications are due Friday, June 11.

