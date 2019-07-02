Camp Rockaway Returns to Satisfy Your Glamping Needs in Jacob Riis Park, the National Park in NYC's Own Backyard

QUEENS, N.Y., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Rockaway returns for its 3rd season since the pilot launched in 2017. The pop-up campground situated in New York's famous Rockaway Beach will continue at Jacob Riis Park beach, operated by the National Park Service. Camp Rockaway will be open through October 15th, 2019 and is accepting reservations now.

"People are looking to spend more time outdoors in nature, but a camping trip requires planning and schlepping lots of stuff. Not everyone has the required gear, nor the space to store it—especially not New Yorkers," said Kent Johnson, an architect by trade and Camp Rockaway's founder. "We are providing the basics, plus a few amenities that make the experience more comfortable, like a safari-style tent, furnished with a queen-sized Casper mattress and hot outdoor showers."

Camp Rockaway marries the nostalgia and romance of beach camping—a fire pit, pink sunsets—with little luxuries like crisp linens and fresh coffee. The property offers a communal fire pit that acts as both a gathering and cooking site (BYO), a picnic area, camp store, hammocks and games.

Steps away from this quiet haven, is the bustling "People's Beach", with food vendors, beach equipment rentals & regular live entertainment scattered up and down the boardwalk. Biking, birding, nature watching, fishing, hiking and more, are just a short walk to historic Fort Tilden.

The Camp is perfect for casual campers and adventure-seekers alike, including:

New Yorkers/in-bound NYC Regulars , who want to explore NY in the summer, but want to avoid the crowds in Manhattan or Montauk .

, who want to explore NY in the summer, but want to avoid the crowds in or . Families with Young-ish Kids , who love bringing their kids outdoors, but do not want to rifle through their entire storage unit. They can pack light, rely on the concessions stands at the Jacob Riis Bathhouse for dinner, stargaze, and still be in bed by 9pm .

who love bringing their kids outdoors, but do not want to rifle through their entire storage unit. They can pack light, rely on the concessions stands at the for dinner, stargaze, and still be in bed by . Groups , because have you ever tried to wrangle a bunch of friends to take a trip? Camp Rockaway is the opposite of fuss.

because have you ever tried to wrangle a bunch of friends to take a trip? Camp Rockaway is the opposite of fuss. Or plan a Low-Key Couples Weekend to take long walks on the beach and appreciate nature.

For more information, and to book your Camp Rockaway experience, visit: https://camprockaway.com/ .

The Basics, Camp Rockaway:

Address: Jacob Riis Park, 157 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Price: Starting at $195/night per tent Amenities: 12 fixed-site 10x12 canvas safari-style tents, with front and rear porches outfitted with lounge chairs and hammocks, respectively; Queen Size beds, featuring Casper-mattresses and Brooklinen sheets; extra blankets, towels, solar powered lights and fans, a footlocker with a lock, and a mini (snack) bar.

Camp Rockaway was founded in 2014 by architect, Kent Johnson. After discovering the long history of beach camping at Rockaway, Johnson raised $50,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to conceive the design and present it to NYC Parks and the National Park Service.

