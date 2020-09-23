Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces A New Location In Waterloo, Iowa

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of its first Iowa location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding, in the city of Waterloo. Camp Run-A-Mutt Waterloo is located at 3225 Airport Blvd., Waterloo, IA 50703. Stefanie and Jim Hartel are the owners of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.

The Hartels are excited to bring the first Camp Run-A-Mutt to Iowa and the Midwest! After searching for the perfect daycare and boarding facility for their own fur babies, Jim and Stef asked themselves, "Why not open one ourselves?"

"The cage-free concept is exactly what Cedar Valley was missing." Dogs are treated like family and are attended to 24/7. Muttcams provide livestream viewing of the pups and a park-like setting enables dogs to just be themselves. Iowa native, Stef, an Iowa native, has always had dogs and after spending twenty-two years in healthcare marketing and management, she was ready to take on a new challenge. A challenge to provide the best care and experience not only for dogs but also giving peace of mind to dog parents while at work or traveling. Jim, a New York transplant to Iowa, is a Pathologist with one of the local hospitals. He will be running the back-office but still giving a lot of head scratches and belly rubs when at Camp.

They understand the difficulty, stress and heartache it can be to drop off your dogs for boarding and it's important to them that all dogs feel comfortable and loved at all times during their stay- the same treatment they would want for their own fur babies, Winston and Walter, who are Old English Bulldog brothers.

They all are looking forward to meeting you and joining the Camp Run-A-Mutt family- our CRAMily!

Stef and Jim are having a VIP pre-opening party on Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, and are officially open for business on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Their address is 3225 Airport Blvd., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Phoenix will have over 8000 square feet of indoor and outdoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams, which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be Monday – Friday from 6:30 am – 6;30 pm, and on Saturday from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Pricing starts at $18 for a ½ day and $50 for an overnight. Visit them on their website at www.camprunamutt.com/wateloo

SOURCE Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources

Related Links

http://www.camprunamutt.com

