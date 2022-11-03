Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Columbus, Ohio Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt, a cage-free doggie daycare and boarding franchise, is excited to announce its first Ohio location. Camp Run-A-Mutt Columbus is located at 55 Green Meadows Dr. S., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Christie and Todd Ely are the owners of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.

Christie began her career in the banking industry, specializing in residential mortgage lending. Initially starting in an entry-level position, her drive for growth, both for herself and her family, advanced her to a top-tier management role. Todd began his career in the construction industry. He has worked specifically within the high voltage sector since 2005. Today, Todd is a Transmission Construction Representative for American Electric Power (AEP) in Columbus, Ohio.

However, Christie and Todd wanted their next chapter to involve their life-long love for animals, and specifically dogs. It was also around this time that they had adopted Libby, an American Staffordshire Terrier. While Libby had a less-than-ideal upbringing, she brought incredible joy to their family. She was so loving, gentle, and loyal to their other dogs and cats, and became an absolute light in their lives. Libby ignited Christie and Todd's passion for dog advocacy and care. She is the reason they decided to start a dog daycare and join a franchise.

After researching the dog daycare industry for four years, Christie and Todd knew Camp Run-A-Mutt was the right fit for them. They loved its 100% cage free concept, the priority on the love and care of the dogs, and its family-like atmosphere with the founders. Christie and Todd are thrilled to provide a place in Columbus that is truly cage free for both daycare and overnight boarding.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Columbus will have over 8,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor play space, premium turf, a custom outdoor splash pond, and the popular live Muttcams, which will allow people to watch their pup online from any device. Pricing starts at $21 for a ½ day and $65 for an overnight. Camp Run-A-Mutt Columbus is having a free VIP pre-opening party on Sunday, November 13th, and is officially open for business on Monday, November 14th, 2022. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.camprunamutt.com/columbus.

