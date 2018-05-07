Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Dunwoody, Georgia Location

Dawn comes from a background in the food service industry where she was a district manager. Her career took her to places like Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Windsor, her cocker spaniel followed her on these adventures. Dawn dreamed of a place where she could take Windsor where he could experience freedom from caged boarding and the fun of playing outside and in the water.

Blair grew up in the Philadelphia area and had dogs growing up. He learned that every dog has a unique personality and each dog brought their special kind of joy to the family. When Dawn and Blair met in Philadelphia, they realized they had a shared love of dogs.

They eventually married and together they volunteered at the humane society when the idea of owning pet business came up. After doing their research, Camp Run-A-Mutt was their first choice. Camp Run-A-Mutt offered everything that Dawn and Blair were seeking. Outdoor space, cage-free, splash ponds, and the ability to for a customer to watch their dog play were all essential.

When asked why they would leave their careers to open a franchise, Dawn and Blair respond, "It is a genuine love for all animals. Being surrounded by and providing care to dogs of all shapes and sizes in a community who truly loves their pets is the best motivation for opening a Camp Run-A-Mutt."

Dawn and Blair are planning to open Monday May 21st, 2018. The location will be in The Shops of Dunwoody at 5486 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. The location will have 6000 sq. ft. of outdoor play space, splash ponds, and the popular Muttcams which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with an cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be Monday – Friday 6:30am – 7:00pm, Saturday 8:00am to 5:00pm, closed on Sundays with pickup for boarding from 12:00pm – 5:00pm. Pricing starts at $20 for a ½ day and $51 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at www.camprunamutt.com/dunwoody or call them at 770-686-3950.

