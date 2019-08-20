Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Wilmington, North Carolina Location

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of the first North Carolina location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding at 2541 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. John, Lisa and their daughter, Jenna Johns, are the owners of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.

John, a professional engineer, has owned a structural engineering firm for nearly 26 years. Lisa owned her own marketing company for 12 years and currently owns a concierge company with her daughter Jenna in Wilmington.

After picking up a copy of Entrepreneur Magazine and seeing an advertisement for potential franchise opportunities, Camp Run-A-Mutt became a contender for their life-long goal. In addition to being cage-free, their presence on the web, and also the Muttcams, it was obvious that the Camp Run-A-Mutt business model put the dogs and their enjoyment over the corporate bottom line. The Johns were also excited to see that the owners of Camp Run-A-Mutt are actively involved with each location's success.

When asked why the change, John and Lisa reply "We always wanted to have a brick and mortar business where we could have more interaction with our community. We love dogs, love customer service, and could think of nothing more exciting and challenging as owning a doggie day care. Camp Run-A-Mutt is a perfect fit for how we would want our dogs cared for."

The Johns family has had dogs their entire lives. Lisa grew up with poodles and John with a German shepherd. As a family unit, they have raised their two children alongside chows, corgis, poodles, and now Australian labradoodles. Some of the fondest family moments come from memories of their dogs spending time on a horse farm. The corgis would round up the horses and it was amazing to see the breed doing what it does best, herd! They currently have a 12-year-old welsh cardigan corgi named Sonny and a 4-year-old Australian labradoodle named Vinny. Jenna is the proud parent of an Australian labradoodle named Milo.

John, Lisa and Jenna state that it is the multitude of responsibilities that Camp Run-A-Mutt offers that gets them excited. Working with dogs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is a challenge they look forward to. They are also proud to be an employer in the town they have come to love so much. They have already hired ten employees and estimate another eight over the next twelve months. They are eager to see these employees thrive and develop into future leaders. The Johns have hired two groomers with combined eight years of experience as well as a full-time obedience trainer. Training classes will begin in September! Camp Run-A-Mutt Wilmington's location will serve many businesses that surround their location. There is a strong medical community, large employer PPD, the Coast Guard, and the local college.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Wilmington is having a VIP pre-opening party on Sunday August 25th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm and officially opens for business on Monday August 26th, 2019. Their address is 2541 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28401. They are located just as you head into downtown. The location will have several thousand square feet of outdoor and indoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. The store will be stocked with some of the best and most popular dog food, treats, collars, leashes and grooming items. Their hours will be Monday - Friday 6:30am – 7:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Pricing starts at $22 for a ½ day and $51 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at camprunamutt.com/wilmingtonnc

