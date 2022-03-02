Camp Run-A-Mutt Dog Daycare and Boarding Releases the Top 20 Most Popular Dog Names

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Camp Run-A-Mutt, it's an honor to meet so many pups and know them by name. From our first Camper in 2008 named Fede (which means "Faith"), to thousands of dogs being a part of Camp today, meeting a new pup and learning their name never gets old. A fascinating part of the job can be hearing how customers named their pup in the first place.



For some folks, choosing a name is a no-brainer. The question was recently posed on Camp Run-A-Mutt's Facebook page, and one customer said their pup was naturally named Kirk, because their other pup at home was named Spock. For others, it may be carefully planned, perhaps choosing a name from research that suggests dog names should be short and only 1-2 syllables long. Others may stumble upon the name, or they're inspired by books, movies, or well-known people of the day.



No matter how a name is chosen, the decision can reflect how people view dogs at a particular moment in time. Nowadays, many view their pups as part of the family, and some consider them their own kids. Online surveys seem to back this up with human names making top ten lists: According to a national survey done by Rover, the most popular dog names in 2020 were Bella, Luna, and Lucy for girls, and Max, Charlie, and Cooper for boys.



Seeing dogs as a core part of the family is a relatively recent phenomenon. Throughout history, many dogs were given names based on functionality, or by their attributes and personality. To the ancient Greeks, some popular names may have been Hasty, Plucky, and Swift. In the fifteenth century, Edward the 2nd Duke of York published Master of Game, which recommended a list of names suitable for hunting dogs, such as Nosewise, Amiable, and Holdfast. Even names given to the breeds themselves could reflect a focus on the dog's attributes: Terrier, for instance, is a French word literally meaning "earth dog," and many were used for hunting because they could burrow a critter out of its hole.



Today, Camp Run-A-Mutt is glad so many dogs are loved as a part of the family and wanted to compile a list of the most popular dog names seen at Camp since we opened the doors of our first location in 2008. Out of the 60,000+ Campers from our locations across the U.S., we've organized a list of the top 20 dog names. Whether a pup is named Fede or Spock, and everything in between, it's fun to hear their name and get to know the story behind it.



With that said, below is the top 20 dog names seen at Camp Run-A-Mutt.

Top 20 Names at Camp Run-A-Mutt:

Charlie Luna Bella Bailey Lucy Max Cooper Daisy Lola Kona Stella Buddy Coco Penny Oliver Riley Molly Sadie Milo Jack

Similar to other national surveys, Camp Run-A-Mutt's own list seems to support the trend of giving dogs human names. That said, we also wanted to gather a list of ten of the most unique names we've seen at Camp. The results may surprise you!

Top 10 Unique Names at Camp Run-A-Mutt:

Barnaby Jones Beetlejuice Deputy Dawg BubbleGum Mr. Bojangles Cholly Barchimedes Moomoo Applestrudel Boss Lady

That's a wrap! We hope you enjoyed checking out our top list of names from Camp. Did your pup's name make the list?

