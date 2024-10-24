Camp Run-A-Mutt Expands to Henderson, NV

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location (the first in Nevada), in the city of Henderson. Camp Run-A-Mutt is a cage-free dog daycare and boarding franchise known for its exceptional pet care and innovative facilities. This new facility, located at 540 S. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015 promises to deliver unparalleled care and fun for furry friends in the area. Kimberly Russo and Richard Dorgan will lead the charge as owners of the new location.

Kim, who will be transitioning from her role as General Manager of a restaurant, will spearhead the Camp Run-A-Mutt Henderson location. Kim's extensive experience in managing and training teams positions her perfectly to lead this new venture. Her deep love for dogs, providing top-notch customer service, and hands-on experience in managing operations will translate seamlessly into running a successful dog daycare.

Rich will be supporting the new location by leveraging his technical expertise. He will manage HVAC, electrical, IT, and general building practices, as well as handle bookkeeping, accounts payable/receivable, and customer service. He will continue his current role while helping to ensure the facility operates smoothly.

Kim and Rich's love for dogs is deeply rooted. From their first pups at age 10 to the five beloved dogs they have shared over the past 20 years—including Bob, D-O-G, Princess, Akira, and Loki—their experience has shaped their understanding of what dogs need to thrive. Their current pets, Akira and Loki, continue to enrich their lives and inspire their commitment to dog care.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Henderson features three outdoor play areas, with a splash pond and a tunnel play zone, as well as a spacious indoor play area. In addition, the location will employ 2 trainers, 2 groomers, and 12-15 associates over the next year.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Henderson will have over 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor play space, a splash pond, premium turf outside and joint-friendly rubber flooring inside and the popular Muttcams©, which will allow pet parents to watch their dog online. Their hours will be Monday – Friday from 6:30 am – 7:00 pm, and on Saturday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Pricing starts at $28 for a ½ day and $70 for an overnight. They will be opening for business in early December.

To learn more, visit www.camprunamutt.com/henderson.

