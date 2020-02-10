Camp Run-A-Mutt Point Loma Hopes to Set New World Record for San Diego's 6th Annual Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get warm and fuzzy! Camp Run-A-Mutt Point Loma, provider of doggie daycare, boarding, grooming, and obedience services, is excited to team up once again with Bub's at the Ballpark, Pack Method Prep, and Second Chance Dog Rescue to host San Diego's 6th Annual Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch, held at Bub's at the Ballpark.

This yearly event draws guests from all over San Diego, and includes dog adoptions, raffle prizes, a pet caricature artist, doggy photographer, and lots of drink specials, all in hopes of raising awareness and money for the dogs of Second Chance Dog Rescue.

Second Chance Dog Rescue is a non-profit 501c3 organization and is dedicated to saving homeless dogs. Second Chance Dog Rescue utilizes a private fostering system and passionate volunteers to help dogs find new homes, while covering all medical care costs to get them back on their paws.

To amp up the excitement and show their love for dogs, Camp Run-A-Mutt Point Loma hopes to set a new world record this year for "Most People Kissing Their Dogs." As owners Kim Granche and Lore Killermann put it, "Isn't your dog your Valentine anyway?"

To set a world record, Camp Run-A-Mutt Point Loma will gather guests in front of the venue and hand each person a number as they enter the designated area. Once in place, a countdown will begin, and everyone will be asked to smooch their pooch! Camp Run-A-Mutt Point Loma says, "We'll need all paws on deck for this history-making event, so don't miss out!"

Interested in attending this free heartwarming event? San Diego's 6th Annual Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch will be on Sunday, February 16th, from 10:00am - 2:00pm, located at Bub's at the Ballpark, 715 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

To learn more, visit the event's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/2825029097720669/.

SOURCE Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources

Related Links

http://www.camprunamutt.com

