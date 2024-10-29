Camp Run-A-Mutt Renews Two Locations for Additional Ten-Year Terms

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt, a leading name in premium dog daycare and boarding services, proudly announces the renewal of franchise agreements for two of its locations. This milestone marks the successful completion of their initial 10-year terms, underscoring a decade of service and unwavering commitment to their communities. The newly signed agreements are for an additional 10 years.

Since opening their doors in 2015, these two locations, one in Houston, TX near the Galleria and the other in East San Diego County, CA have consistently set the standard for excellence in pet care. Each facility has built a loyal customer base, providing top-notch care, engaging play environments, and exceptional cage-free daycare and overnight boarding services that have made them favorites among pet owners.

Key Achievements Over the Past Decade

- Unmatched Customer Satisfaction: Both locations consistently boast ratings over 4.5 stars, showcasing their dedication to quality and client care. Many customers have been loyal since the beginning, bringing their dogs—and even their new puppies—to enjoy the Camp Run-A-Mutt experience.

- Community Involvement: Both Camps have engaged in local events and supply drives, fostering strong connections with their communities. The Houston Galleria location has provided shelter and care for dogs during multiple significant hurricanes. Meanwhile, the East County location assisted in the transport of shelter pets from Louisiana to California ahead of Hurricane Ida in 2021, demonstrating their commitment to animal welfare.

- Staff Excellence: Each facility has a team of highly trained, passionate professionals dedicated to the well-being of every dog in their care.

"We're really excited to renew our agreements with these two locations, and we're looking forward to the next 10 years together," said Dennis Quaglia, President of Camp Run-A-Mutt.

The renewal of these franchises aligns with Camp Run-Mutt's vision to expand its footprint and continue delivering exceptional service across new and existing markets. The company is committed to maintaining high standards of safety, enrichment, and care, ensuring that every visit to their facilities is a positive experience for both pets and their owners.

About Camp Run-A-Mutt

Camp Run-A-Mutt is an award-winning cage-free dog daycare and boarding service with locations nationwide. With a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Camp Run-A-Mutt is a trusted choice for pet owners seeking a loving and professional environment for their furry friends. For more information or to explore the opportunity of starting your own Camp, visit www.camprunamutt.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.camprunamutt.com/



SOURCE Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources