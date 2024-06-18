Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Opens Fourth Location in the Twin Cities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is excited to announce the opening of its fourth location in the Twin Cities, set to open its doors on June 24, 2024. The new office is located at 7880 Main St, Maple Grove, MN.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics invites community officials and professionals to a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 3:30 PM. Invitees are welcome to explore the new state-of-the-art facility, meet the team of pediatric dentists and orthodontists, and enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and light hors d'oeuvres.

"We are excited to expand our services to the Maple Grove community and provide exceptional pediatric and orthodontic dental care in a new, convenient location," said Dr. Bobbi Augustyn owner of Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. "Our team is dedicated to making dental visits a positive experience for children, and we look forward to welcoming families to our practice"

Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is known for its compassionate and comprehensive dental care tailored specifically for children with two specialties all under one roof. The practice aims to make every dental visit enjoyable and stress-free focusing on preventative care, education, and creating a child-friendly environment.

The new Maple Grove location will offer a full range of pediatric and orthodontic dental services, including routine check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, and orthodontic evaluations and treatments. The office is equipped with the latest dental technology to ensure the highest standard of care.

For more information about the ribbon cutting event or to schedule an appointment at the new Maple Grove location, please visit campsmile.com or call 763-515-0011.

About Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has been an industry leader serving the Twin Cities since 1999. The practice provides specialized dental care for children and adolescents in a friendly, fun, and positive environment. With now four locations in Chaska, Excelsior, Maple Grove, and Plymouth, the practice is dedicated to promoting healthy smiles and fostering a love of dental care from an early age.

SOURCE beBright