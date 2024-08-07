CAMP SNOOPY GETS BIGGER, BETTER, AND SNOOPY-ER IN 2025

New Attractions:

Snoopy's Racing Railway: Guests can join Snoopy as he races to deliver root beer and pizza to Camp Snoopy's Mess Hall, where Woodstock and his yellow bird buddies are causing quite a ruckus. This family-friendly steel launch coaster accelerates from 0 to 31 mph in seconds, providing an exhilarating adventure for all ages. Riders will experience exciting dips and wild turns, ensuring the delivery arrives safely and on time. Riders get double the fun as they race through the course twice.

Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast: Families can hop aboard an eight-seater boat at Snoopy's swimming hole for a splish-splash adventure with family and friends. Equipped with on-board and onshore water cannons, riders can engage in friendly water skirmishes with other boats, spraying each other as they navigate the river channel. With their trusty water cannon mounted on the side, they can join in the excitement with other campers. Throughout their journey, riders will encounter their favorite Peanuts characters swimming, floating, and splashing—all eager to drench them in fun!

"We're excited to introduce the latest adventures in Camp Snoopy in 2025," Manny Gonzalez, vice president and general manager for Carowinds, said. "Our re-imagined Camp Snoopy will allow families to ride and play together, immersing them in a summer camp experience with the Peanuts gang. From the thrilling twists of Snoopy's Racing Railway to the splashes at Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast, our focus is on family fun. These new features will transform Camp Snoopy into more than just a place to play and cool off; it will become a destination for creating family memories."

New Enhancements:

Splash Play Zones: Families can beat the heat in Camp Snoopy's brand-new splash play zone areas. Featuring enhanced shade and refreshing water features, these areas are designed to ensure everyone stays cool and has fun. The ample shade and water make it the perfect relaxing spot on a hot Carolina summer day.

Camp Store Meet-and-Greet Experience: Guests can enter the newly remodeled Camp Store to meet Peanuts costume characters at their interactive, camp-themed meet-and-greet area. Complete with rustic log benches around a cozy firepit, this air-conditioned environment offers ideal photo opportunities and memorable interactions with favorite characters.

Unlimited Family Fun:

Unlimited access and visits to Camp Snoopy for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025 are available with a 2025 Gold Season Pass, now on sale at the lowest price of the season. A Gold Season Pass includes unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission to seasonal events like Tricks and Treats, SCarowinds and WinterFest, free parking, exclusive discounts, and eligibility for two Pre-K Passes.

For more information on the new Camp Snoopy attractions, visit www.Carowinds.com and follow Carowinds' social media channels.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, is home to top-rated roller coasters, including Fury 325, the world's tallest and fastest giga coaster, as well as more than 58 rides, attractions, and live stage shows. Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre water park, features a variety of water slides, wave pools, large play structures and a three-acre children's play area. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds are guest accommodations located on-site. For information on attractions and accommodations at Carowinds, visit www.carowinds.com or call 704.588.2600.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

