CAMP, The Family Experience Company, and Simon Announce Collaboration to Bring Play-and-Shop Retail Experiences to Families in Philadelphia & Houston

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP, the Family Experience Company, and Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a strategic partnership to bring play and magic to even more families across the country. Since 2018 CAMP has been the destination for young families, creating extraordinary immersive retail experiences like Bluey x CAMP, Encanto x CAMP, The Little Mermaid x CAMP and Trolls x CAMP, inspiring and engaging kids and grown-ups through its unique combination of play, product, and performance.

CAMP currently operates seven locations with rotating experiences in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. The Boston location, at Simon's Burlington Mall, opened in 2022 and has created memories for thousands of families across the Boston market. The Burlington Mall CAMP location also recently announced that the immersive adventure Bluey x CAMP, a collaboration with BBC Studios, will be unveiled behind CAMP's signature magic door next month. Tickets to the experience, which is its third stop on a nationwide tour, went on sale earlier this month and are selling at a record pace.

CAMP and Simon are proud to expand their collaboration by bringing CAMP's shop-and-play hybrid model to more young families. Two new locations will open at iconic Simon centers. King of Prussia, Greater Philadelphia's and the East Coast's premier shopping destination, will welcome CAMP in 2024, and The Galleria, Houston's most desirable shopping and tourist attraction, will debut in early 2025. Both locations will exceed 10,000 feet and feature rotating immersive shows behind CAMP's signature Magic Door. This expansion initiative reinforces CAMP's and Simon's commitment to bringing delightful experiences and exclusive retail offerings to families across the country.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Simon," said Jenica Myszkowski, CAMP's CEO. "CAMP has always envisioned an alternative version of the family retail experience, and working with an operator like Simon who understands retail better than anyone, we are poised for the next step in this journey. We can't wait to bring CAMP magic to even more customers nationwide, continuing our commitment to making long-lasting memories for kids and grown-ups alike."

"Simon's mission is to elevate and reinvent the shopping experience in modern and innovative ways for our shoppers and the communities we serve. We are focused on curating new experiences, like CAMP, and offering a one-stop destination for families to shop, dine and play. We are excited to work with CAMP to bring their newest immersive experiences to Simon centers," said Zachary Beloff, Vice President, Business Development and Leasing, at Simon.

Coinciding with this partnership, CAMP's existing group of investors have made an additional equity investment to support the Company's growth. "This collaboration with Simon accelerates Camp's ability to deliver more fun, to more families all across the country," said David Abrams, Managing Partner of Velocity Capital Management, speaking on behalf of the investor group. "CAMP has proven its ability to successfully create immersive retail experiences that engage and delight families -- we are excited to invest additional capital as the company expands its reach and footprint in partnership with Simon."

With a shared vision for growth and a dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for families, both CAMP and Simon are setting new standards in the "retailtainment" landscape. For more information, visit camp.com or follow along @campstores. Link to digital assets can be found here.

About CAMP:

CAMP is the destination for young families. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has created extraordinary immersive retail experiences like Bluey x CAMP, Encanto x CAMP, and Trolls x CAMP, inspiring and engaging families through its unique combination of play, product, and performance. CAMP operates seven retail locations in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit camp.com or follow along @campstores.

About Simon:

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE CAMP