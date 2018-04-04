Campagna Motors Announces 100% Electric T-REX®

The motors, batteries and controllers have been seamlessly integrated into the T-REX®, creating a high performance vehicle, without the need for gasoline.

"Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team and partners, the T-REX® has become the benchmark for three-wheeled performance," says André Morissette, president of Campagna Motors, "Our collaboration with Zero Motorcycles brings a whole new level of innovation and originality to this already exhilarating platform."

Zero is known for consistently producing the electric vehicle industry's most energy and power dense battery packs, offering more range and performance than any production electric motorcycle on the market. Their advanced lithium-ion batteries are also maintenance-free.

"We're excited that Campagna selected our industry-leading powertrain technology to develop their electric T-REX®," said Zero Motorcycles Director of Business Development Jim Callahan, "Zero's electric powertrain is an ideal solution for the ultimate three-wheeled experience. This vehicle is an absolute thrill to drive."

The Prototype will be unveiled for the first time at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show. A second more advanced prototype is planned for the summer of 2018.

About Campagna Motors

Campagna Motors was founded in 1988 in the province of Quebec, Canada by Daniel Campagna, who devoted more than eight years to the creation of the T-REX®. Since the development of the first prototype in 1994, Campagna Motors has continued with a creative team of engineers and technicians carrying the mission and vision with the T-REX® and V13R®. For more information, visit: www.campagnamotors.com. Campagna Motors USA is presently undertaking a Regulations A+ Public Offering. For more information on this offering visit www.campagna-ipo.com

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero motorcycles combine Silicon Valley tech with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative, riders around the world. For more details about Zero's 2018 line or to see the new motorcycles at a dealer near you, visit www.zeromotorcycles.com

SOURCE Campagna Motors