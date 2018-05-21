Campaign Cup Award Goes to Birmingham's 45 Inc.

The team at 45 Inc. won the Campaign Cup, a quarterly trophy given to the top-performing office among those eligible focused on the same program nationwide, for their excellent work and high quality achieved during the fourth quarter. 45 Inc., which also garnered this recognition for their work during Q4 2017, is already working to ensure that the Cup remains in their office throughout this year by continuing to outperform the competition.

"Our team works hard to provide excellent results to the client, and it's wonderful to be recognized with this award for our ability to consistently exceed expectations," said Wrinardo McKennedy, President of 45 Inc. "I am pleased to accept this honor and eagerly anticipate continued success and growth."

The expert sales professionals at 45 Inc. specialize in effective leadership development and in-person communications. 45 Inc. provides direct marketing solutions to clients seeking to grow their business. The firm also values service leadership and believes in paying it forward. 45 Inc. gives back to the community by supporting organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association, Operation Smile and other nonprofits.

About 45 Inc.

45 Inc. is a leading sales and marketing firm located in the heart of Birmingham that represents Fortune 500 clients across Alabama. 45 Inc. is changing the face of direct sales and leadership development, helping grow the client's customer base while increasing sales and brand awareness. Philanthropy and giving back to the community are also key to the company's success. For more information, call 205-783-5445 or visit http://www.45incbirmingham.com/.

Contact: Wrinardo McKennedy

205-783-5445

