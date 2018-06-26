Campaign Cup Awarded to Northwestern Marketing Concepts

By ranking as the top-performing company of those competing on the same campaign, Northwestern Marketing Concepts earned the Campaign Cup. The quarterly award is given based on leading sales results and quality achieved for the client. This marks the fifth consecutive time that Northwestern Marketing Concepts has garnered this honor.

President Holly Clark spoke highly of her team's drive and performance: "I'm thrilled to accept this honor again and proud of our team's ability to consistently deliver outstanding results to the client. We will continue to exceed expectations and set lofty goals as we strive for excellence every day."

Northwestern Marketing Concepts specializes in customer acquisition and retention in partnership with leading telecommunications companies. A vibrant culture that emphasizes ongoing training and leadership development for the firm's marketing and sales representatives is key to Northwestern Marketing Concepts' ongoing success. The company, which has been honored as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Idaho, also supports nonprofits such as Operation Smile and Toys for Tots as well as other local organizations.

About Northwestern Marketing Concepts

Northwestern Marketing Concepts is a dynamic outsourced marketing and sales company based in the Boise, Idaho area that provides tailored marketing campaigns and brand management services for Fortune 500 companies looking to grow their customer base. Founded in 2009 on values including leadership, excellence, and integrity, Northwestern Marketing Concepts partners with clients to increase their market share while acquiring new customers and retaining current customers. For more information, call 208-888-9950 or go to www.northwesternmarketingconcepts.com.

Contact: Holly Clark

208-888-9950

SOURCE Northwestern Marketing Concepts

