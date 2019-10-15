Campaign Focuses on Stopping HIV Stigma Among the Latinx Community

The multimedia campaign, titled " Stop HIV Stigma ," started airing nationally last week, and it will continue until the 20th of October, on the Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) and La Red Hispana's affiliate radio stations, as well as on its digital and social media platforms. Messaging will focus on practical recommendations that help stop language that furthers stigma and discrimination of HIV while also offering ideas on how to support those living with HIV.

"HIV continues to pose a serious threat to the health of Latinx communities, and HIV stigma compounds that threat" says Eugene McCray, M.D., director of CDC's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention. "With a focused approach and more collaboration, it is possible to end the HIV epidemic among the Latinx community."

As part of the new campaign, which coincides with the National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD), the CDC developed a stigma language guide with the goal of openly speaking about and empowering people with HIV. When talking about HIV, certain words may have a negative meaning for people at high risk for HIV or those with HIV. The guide provides practical tips on choosing appropriate language that is supportive and not stigmatizing when talking about HIV.

Further, the campaign highlights the role that each person plays in stopping HIV stigma and gives voice to people living with HIV, as well as their friends and family. Campaign participants share their stories and call on everyone to work together to stop HIV.



"We know that the first step to stop HIV is to speak openly about the topic and confront the stigma head on. But the reality is that many times, we don't know how to react when a friend or family member tells us that they live with HIV, or we don't know what to do when someone asks if HIV is 'contagious' by simply giving someone a kiss," says Mariana Nonino, a representative of Pinyon Foundation.

"For these types of situations, the campaign offers practical advice to confront those who might be misinformed or prejudiced toward HIV, as well as focusing on how to share basic information about HIV, including how it is transmitted," Nonino added.

The campaign, "Stop HIV Stigma," includes the distribution of Public Service Announcements through HCN and La Red Hispana's affiliate radio stations, interviews with leading voices of the fight against AIDS, digital multimedia resources on La Red Hispana's webpage, as well as creative messaging on social media platforms such as: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, integrated into its popular programming like Bienvenidos a América, la Dr. Isabel, En Privado with Dr. Eduardo López-Navarro and Encendío with Pedro Biaggi, among others.

For more information about the Spanish-language campaign, visit LaRedHispana.com.

Contact: Mercy Padilla

(202) 360-4112

mercy.padilla@hcnmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011350/Pinyon_Foundation.jpg

SOURCE Pinyon Foundation