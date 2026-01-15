Campaign For Fairer Gambling Statement on Governor Mills I-Gambling Veto Reversal in Maine

Out-of-touch politician prioritizing profits over people

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Janet Mills of Maine has inexplicably reversed her intent to veto a bill to legalize online slots and casino games. Maine already has legal online sports betting, but the majority of online gambling is still illegal there.

The proponents of legalization make false representations that it will replace illegal gambling. It does not – it normalizes the activity, growing the total market, the total consumption, the total harm, and the illegal sector. Besides, the Mills Administration has done little to attempt to combat illegal online gambling.

Slot games on mobile devices are the most addictive form of gambling, targeting anybody, anywhere, anytime, in any condition. The number of gamblers harmed at some time will increase annually. The vast majority of the losses will be from a small percentage of adults, including those most harmed.

Each harmed gambler on average impacts several others in their personal circle, causing significant familial and community destruction. No wonder there was significant opposition to the bill. The socio-economic costs of gambling harm fall on state services and budgets. Funds that Maine obtains from this legalization will not be enough to cover the costs of the harms.

Campaign for Fairer Gambling founder Derek Webb said: "I thought that we had reached the point where there was a consensus that the US expansion of online gambling has been a disaster. Janet Mills has proven that as Governor she has failed to protect the people of Maine with integrity."

