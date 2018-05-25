Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Honors Eunice Namkoong of Yorktown, Va., As Youth Advocate of the Year

After realizing that her peers were using electronic cigarettes at school, Eunice set out to strengthen her school district's tobacco-free policy. As a member of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth's youth-led teen volunteer group Y Street, Eunice kept at it until her district implemented a 24/7 smoke-free policy that includes e-cigarettes.

Eunice has also advocated for a statewide tobacco-free schools bill and, on a national level, pushed for stronger FDA regulation of e-cigarettes and cigars. A two-time Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids National Youth Ambassador, Eunice will attend Johns Hopkins University this fall.

"We are thrilled to honor Eunice Namkoong as a Youth Advocate of the Year," said Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "Young leaders like Eunice are inspiring their peers to be tobacco-free and encouraging elected officials to take action. They are helping create the first tobacco-free generation."

"Y Street volunteers like Eunice are making a difference in communities all across Virginia, building a healthier tomorrow for everyone. We are so proud of everything that Eunice has achieved and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth is pleased that she is being recognized for her outstanding volunteer work on behalf of Virginia's young people," said Marty H. Kilgore, executive director of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

Over 400 public health, business, civic and political leaders attended the Youth Advocates of the Year awards ceremony to recognize Eunice and other youth advocates from across the country. The winners received scholarships to continue their tobacco prevention efforts and will serve as youth ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, killing over 480,000 Americans and costing the nation $170 billion in health care bills each year. Tobacco kills 7 million people worldwide each year.

In Virginia, tobacco use claims 10,300 lives and costs $3.1 billion in health care bills each year. Currently, 8 percent of Virginia's high school students smoke and 11.3 percent use e-cigarettes.

