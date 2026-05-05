Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Honors FIRE Squad of South Carolina as 2026 Group Youth Advocates of the Year

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fearless Individuals Reaching Excellence Youth Coalition – FIRE Squad – from South Carolina has been named the Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. These young leaders, represented by members Jeremiah Morgan, Synaya Thompson and PJ Hubbard, will be honored for their leadership in the fight against tobacco on May 7, 2026, at the 2026 Youth Advocates of the Year Awards in Washington D.C.

FIRE Squad is a dedicated group of youth advocates working to reduce tobacco use and its devastating consequences in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun Counties, South Carolina. Having witnessed the impact of tobacco use and nicotine addiction on their schools and families, they are driven to create change.

Alarmed by widespread use of e-cigarettes in their schools and an influx of tobacco and vape shops, FIRE Squad members educated their communities about this problem and advocated for local policymakers to act. They spoke before the Orangeburg City Council and presented community survey data they collected showing that easy access to tobacco products is a key risk factor for youth use. Their efforts led the City Council to pass an ordinance restricting tobacco retailers near schools, childcare centers, recreation facilities and other youth-focused spaces.

"We are delighted to honor FIRE Squad as our Group Youth Advocates of the Year," said Yolonda C. Richardson, President and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "These young people have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment in working to reduce youth tobacco use in their South Carolina communities. Their efforts are helping to create a healthier future for all of us."

Group members will be honored on May 7 along with other youth advocates and public health leaders from the U.S. and around the world.

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, killing more than 490,000 Americans and costing the nation over $241 billion in tobacco-related health care costs every year. In South Carolina, tobacco use claims 7,200 lives and costs $2.2 billion in health care bills each year. Currently, 3.3% of South Carolina high school students smoke cigarettes and 16.7% use e-cigarettes.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids