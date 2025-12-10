Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Reports: Despite Their Claims Otherwise, Philip Morris Is Marketing Zyn to Young People through Sponsorship of Formula 1 Car

Statement of Yolonda C. Richardson, President & CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent announcement by Philip Morris International that it is partnering with Ferrari to market its Zyn nicotine pouches on Formula 1 race cars shows the company is blowing smoke when it claims that it doesn't market Zyn to youth.

Philip Morris' claim that this sponsorship is intended to reach adult consumers is laughable in light of Formula 1's well-documented and highly successful efforts to expand its youth audience. In its 2025 Global Fan Survey, Formula 1 touted the growth of its young fanbase, stating that "Gen Z is helping shape the rhythm of modern fandom, engaging with the sport more frequently and on a deeper emotional level." Formula 1 has also recently partnered with youth-oriented brands, including Disney, Lego and Hot Wheels, to expand its reach and appeal to kids. According to a recent news report, "More than 4 million children aged 8 to 12 now actively follow F1 across the EU and US, an audience that didn't exist five years ago."

Philip Morris is no doubt aware of Formula 1's growing reach with young audiences. By plastering the Zyn logo on a Formula 1 race car, Philip Morris will be reaching these young people with marketing for a highly addictive tobacco product. While watching their favorite F1 drivers or Mickey Mouse and friends performing at a race, millions of young fans will be exposed to marketing for Zyn nicotine pouches – marketing that associates Zyn with speed, glamor and fun instead of addiction.

From sponsorships of global sporting events to promotions involving popular entertainers, Philip Morris is following a marketing playbook that tobacco companies have long used to attract young people and that made the company's Marlboros the world's most popular cigarette brand. If they care about the health of our kids, Formula 1 and its partners should end this harmful sponsorship, and policymakers must act to stop tobacco companies like Philip Morris International from addicting another generation of customers.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids