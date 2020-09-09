Campaign Workers For Democratic Party Of Georgia Join Teamsters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign workers for the Democratic Party of Georgia's 2020 Coordinated Campaign and Legislative Victory Fund joined Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta on Monday. The campaign staffers are the latest group of political workers to gain union representation with the Teamsters during the 2020 election cycle.

"America was built by unions. As Democrats, we support unions throughout the country. Unions have always protected workers and their families," said Hamza Rahman, a Democratic field organizer who helped lead the effort to unionize. "We do not organize just for the money. We organize because we love our country and want to make our country a better place for everyone. Joining a union will make our workplace better for us, and will help us take back our country from Donald Trump."

The unit fittingly chose to join Local 728 through card check recognition on Labor Day. Union leaders are already working to secure and ratify a contract.

"We applaud the Democratic Party of Georgia for supporting its workers' right to organize, and we are already working closely with the party to ratify a contract that will benefit both the workers and the pro-labor candidates they are working to elect in November," said Chuck Stiles, Vice President of Local 728. "The fact that we received recognition on Labor Day is especially significant. I want to thank everyone who helped in the effort to provide these workers a union voice."

Stiles played a key role in the unionization effort, working with party officials to obtain recognition for campaign staff within a matter of days.

"All workers deserve a voice on the job, and this campaign is about electing candidates that will fight for union rights — not against them. The Democratic Party believes in the positive effect unions provide workers, and our actions reflect it. It is only fitting that these workers will be represented by a strong partner like the Teamsters," said State Senator Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia who was also recently selected as the nominee for Georgia's 5th congressional district.

