Campari Continues to Champion the Art of Storytelling with SAG Awards Return and the Unveiling of House of Campari — Where the Passion of Cinematic Creativity and Mixology are Celebrated

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari® , the iconic Milanese red aperitivo that continues to take a front row seat in cinema, returns for a second season as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®. At the heart of Campari lies an unwavering sense of creativity, leading to shared moments and cinematic stories — a central narrative in Campari's SAG Awards efforts that will invite individuals to write their own through the Campari lens.

CAMPARI® HONORS ICONS THAT INSPIRE UNFORGETTABLE STORIES DURING THE 30TH SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® CAMPARI® HONORS ICONS THAT INSPIRE UNFORGETTABLE STORIES DURING THE 30TH SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®

Campari will once again be onsite at the ceremony, celebrating this year's nominees, the SAG Awards Ambassadors, and the Post-Awards Gala hosted by PEOPLE, toasting the outstanding performances of the year.

Shining a light on unforgettable creativity and passion, Campari is thrilled to also announce its partnership with multi-award winning actress and singer Danielle Brooks . "This Awards season, I'm excited to be partnering with Campari in their continued quest to support cinematic storytelling," Danielle shares. "My favorite part of this industry is being able to come together to celebrate with my fellow artists. I am so honored to be nominated for a SAG Award this year and look forward to cheering on my fellow nominees, with a Campari cocktail in hand." Just as Campari sits at the heart of the most recognized cocktails, Danielle is the unmistakable core of some of the most world renowned cinematic works, making this the perfect collaboration.

This SAG Awards season also marks the first time that Campari will bring a taste of its Milanese heritage stateside by hosting the brand's first Hollywood hub, the House of Campari. The 108-year-old legendary Camparino in Galleria — the brand's iconic home in the heart of Milan and birthplace of Milanese aperitivo — will be honored within the House of Campari, with the Global Head of Mixology Tommaso Cecca as the distinguished guest.

The House of Campari will feature interactive programming, including a secretive speakeasy room that peels back the curtain on the history of some of the most storied and iconic classic cocktails — where guests can discover the story of the Negroni, born in the heart of Florence; the Campari Spritz, a favorite for Campari lovers around the world; or the Campari Seltz, Davide Campari's first memorable creation. Tommaso will also bring his legendary hospitality to the home of entertainment and spotlight the Official SAG Awards cocktail he created, the Campari Red Carpet, which toasts to incredible cinematic stories, as well as the newly launched Campari Cask Tales . The limited-edition Campari Cask Tales finishes Campari's iconic liquid in casks previously used for Wild Turkey Bourbon, Appleton Estate Rum and Espolon Tequila, evoking stories from around the world. The House of Campari, located in West Hollywood, will open its doors to consumers for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 4 - 6 PM PST and 7 - 9 PM PST. Individuals of legal drinking age interested in being invited can click here to learn more.

Vice President of Marketing at Campari America, Andrea Sengara shares, "Unveiling the House of Campari with inaugural support from the Camparino in Galleria in our second year as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the esteemed SAG Awards solidifies Campari's unwavering commitment to the industry, and brings together icons of mixology and film in a shared moment of cinematic celebration. Through this cherished partnership with an entertainment industry staple, Campari honors the creativity championed at the SAG Awards in the red adorned halls of the first-ever House of Campari, toasting to the stories that live at the heart of Campari moments."

This year's Official SAG Awards cocktail, the Campari Red Carpet brings a taste of Campari's mixology excellence to the SAG Awards, marrying the iconic Italian Campari bitter with flavors from around the world. The cocktail features the richness of Jamaican Appleton Signature®, surrounded by the balsamic and fruity flavors of raspberry, mint and lime, and is completed with a Champagne Lallier Rosè® topper and film reel orange peel garnish for cinematic flare. As a result, the Campari Red Carpet highlights the very soul of the Camparino in Galleria — combining different ingredients to inspire new, creative possibilities and stories. This dedication to newfound creativity is symbolic of the cinematic excellence celebrated at the SAG Awards, making the Campari Red Carpet the perfect toast to this year's nominees.

Campari Red Carpet

Ingredients: 0.5 oz Campari 1 oz Appleton Signature 0.5 oz Lime Juice 0.5 oz Raspberry-Mint Syrup Top with Champagne Lallier Rosè

Method: 1. Combine Campari, Appleton Signature, raspberry and mint syrup and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice 2. Strain into a coupe glass 3. Top with Champagne Lallier Rose 4. Garnish with film reel orange peel



Viewers of legal drinking age looking to watch the SAG Awards with a Campari cocktail in-hand on Saturday, Feb. 24 live at 8 PM (ET) / 5 PM (PT) on Netflix , can easily mix up a Negroni Sbagliato via a Cocktail Courier kit delivered to their door, available for purchase this awards season here .

With a longstanding commitment to cinema, Campari has a legacy of collaborating with icons that inspire unforgettable stories, including acclaimed directors Federico Fellini, Paolo Sorrentino, Stefano Sollima and Matteo Garrone, as well as supporting film festivals worldwide, including Cannes Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,700 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

ABOUT CAMPARINO IN GALLERIA

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

ABOUT THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz. The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

