Campari® Takes Its Signature Spritz to Miami and Los Angeles

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari®, curator of aperitivo occasions, invites you to celebrate in sophisticated style with the Campari Spritz. A symbol of the aperitivo ritual, the Campari Spritz is defined by its vibrant red hue and uniquely bitter profile. When consumers reach for a Campari Spritz they're making a bold and refined choice as they opt to "Stay Bitter" this season.

In 2025, Campari debuted Campari Spritz Square in New York City with a takeover of Manhattan's Lower East Side and Chinatown neighborhoods. The experience reinterpreted the aperitivo ritual with a new, creative execution drawing inspiration from its New York City backdrop. This year, Campari Spritz Square is expanding its footprint to new destinations, including Miami and Los Angeles.

"Last year we launched Campari Spritz stateside via Campari Spritz Square in New York City and the consumer excitement spoke for itself. All tickets to the experience sold out within minutes of it going live. There was appetite to embrace the aperitivo ritual with a modern, market spin. Based on the consumer engagement, we were inspired to expand the experience footprint in year 2, keeping up the momentum with multi-market extensions. We're excited to see how the Square comes to life in Miami and Los Angeles," said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America.

ACT I: MIAMI

Campari Spritz Square takes over Miami's Design District on March 21-22, transforming the neighborhood into an immersive Italian aperitivo experience. Guests begin their journey at the central hub, located at 191 NE 40th St, where they'll enjoy Campari offerings in a vibrant setting complete with a live DJ.

Guests can explore partner venues including Dalé Zine, Avant Gallery, and illesteva, each featuring distinctly Campari touches and takeaways. The fluid, discovery-led format encourages brand fans to pop in, linger, and experience Campari's world at their own pace—whether browsing contemporary art, discovering cultural finds, or enjoying exclusive in-store experiences.

Reservations will be available via Resy beginning Wednesday, March 11. Guests 21+ can book for Saturday, March 21 or Sunday, March 22 with seating times at 12:00pm or 2:00pm ET. Partner store activations participating in the Campari Spritz Square takeover will run from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Sign up for Campari's newsletter today at www.campari.com to receive exclusive access for early booking.

ACT II: LOS ANGELES

Later this spring, Campari Spritz Square will pop up in Los Angeles' Silver Lake on June 6-7. Partner venues to be announced.

Stay up to date on everything happening at the Campari Spritz Square by following @Campariofficial on Instagram.

As you enjoy the Campari Spritz, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.

CAMPARI SPRITZ RECIPE

Ingredients

2 parts Campari

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange Slice

Method

Pour the prosecco, Campari and soda water directly into an ice-filled wine glass

Garnish with a slice of fresh orange

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning aperitifs (including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari), Agave spirits (such as Espolòn tequila), Whiskeys and Rum (Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate), as well as Cognac and Champagne (including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier). The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 25 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

