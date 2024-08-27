Campari Celebrates Bars and Bartenders Worldwide, in Partnership

with Imbibe to support Slow Food

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari® , the iconic Milanese red aperitivo, and Imbibe , the ultimate guide to liquid culture, partner for the 12th annual Negroni Week hosted Sept. 16-22, 2024. The #1 best-selling classic cocktail* – the Negroni – will be celebrated globally to support Slow Food , a worldwide movement of local communities and activists in over 160 countries.

CAMPARI®, THE HEART OF THE NEGRONI, TOASTS THE ICONIC COCKTAIL WITH AFICIONADOS WORLDWIDE DURING 12TH ANNUAL NEGRONI WEEK SEPT. 16-22

The classic Negroni has a storied history from its Italian origin in 1919, when the renowned Count Camilo Negroni asked bartender Fosco Scarselli to strengthen his favorite cocktail – the Americano – by replacing soda water with a splash of gin. Adding an orange slice as garnish, rather than the usual lemon twist, the Negroni was born and stands today as a classic staple in bars and restaurants worldwide, thanks to the support from bartenders and its perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. Since its inception, Campari's bitter, distinctive taste and unmistakable, vibrant red color have been at the heart of the iconic Negroni. As the only branded ingredient in the official Negroni recipe by the International Bartenders Association, there truly is no Negroni without Campari.

Imbibe's unwavering commitment to charitable giving led to the launch of Negroni Week in 2013 with Campari, and has since raised an impressive $5 million thanks to the participation of bars and restaurants worldwide. This year, in collaboration with Official Giving Partner Slow Food, Negroni Week aims to collaborate with even more venues than ever before to benefit the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund, which aids in preserving cultural and biological diversity, promoting food and beverage education, and advocating for equity and justice globally. In 2023, the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund provided educational scholarships, access to industry events such as Tales of the Cocktail and Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, and also supported innovation projects aimed at addressing challenges in the hospitality industry. To kick off fundraising efforts for this important cause in 2024, Campari and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits will once again make donations of $100,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Anne Louise Marquis, Campari America's Trade Advocacy Lead, comments: "Bartenders know that a well-made Negroni is about as close to perfection as one can get. With equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth, this template has served as inspiration for over 100 years, and while new variations may be created, Campari is always the red heart. There is no Negroni without Campari, and we encourage those of legal drinking age to get out and support the many amazing bars and bartenders across the country, while also supporting our incredible charitable partner, Slow Food!"

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN NEGRONI WEEK

Participating Bars/Restaurants: Bars and restaurants worldwide can register to participate in Negroni Week at NegroniWeek.com . Deadline to sign-up is Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. PST . For Negroni enthusiasts looking to enjoy one of the world's most loved cocktails, check out the participating Negroni Week bars and restaurants .

Day of Service: A pinnacle of Campari's Negroni Week efforts, the brand will again host its Day of Service for the eighth annual year on Tuesday, Sept. 17 , encouraging trade volunteers to participate in 50+ nationwide activities, in partnership with the USBG Foundation. Day of Service is more than just an annual event but an important reflection of Campari's commitment to making a positive impact on the local communities that serve centerfold in the hospitality industry.

A pinnacle of Campari's Negroni Week efforts, the brand will again host its for the eighth annual year on , encouraging trade volunteers to participate in 50+ nationwide activities, in partnership with the USBG Foundation. Day of Service is more than just an annual event but an important reflection of Campari's commitment to making a positive impact on the local communities that serve centerfold in the hospitality industry. Campari Red Hands: Ahead of Negroni Week, tune into Campari's social channels to enjoy a cocktail trailer featuring U.S. mixologist icon Tiffanie Barriere 's unique Negroni creation, as part of the Campari Red Hands program.

Ahead of Negroni Week, tune into Campari's social channels to enjoy a cocktail trailer featuring U.S. mixologist icon 's unique Negroni creation, as part of the Campari Red Hands program. Trade Events: Campari will host trade members at its Campari Academy in the headquarters in NYC and digitally throughout the week to celebrate the iconic Negroni cocktail. Guests can learn from experts like Campari Brand Ambassador Olivia Cerio , Kapri Robinson who recently won the Spirited Award for Best U.S. Bartender of the Year from Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and industry expert Don Lee .

Campari will host trade members at its Campari Academy in the headquarters in NYC and digitally throughout the week to celebrate the iconic Negroni cocktail. Guests can learn from experts like Campari Brand Ambassador , who recently won the Spirited Award for Best U.S. Bartender of the Year from Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and industry expert . Negroni in Times Square: For the first time in the U.S., Negroni fans can experience their favorite cocktail come to life through a shimmering billboard display in the heart of New York City's Time Square from Sept. 16-22 .

For the first time in the U.S., Negroni fans can experience their favorite cocktail come to life through a shimmering billboard display in the heart of Time Square from . Spirits Network Partnership: Head to the shoppable entertainment platform, Spirits Network from mid-September through November to learn more about the versatility of Campari in the classic Negroni and the variations it has created like the Negroni Sbagliato and Boulevardier.

Individuals looking to participate in Negroni Week in other ways can also enjoy Negroni Week at home by purchasing all necessary ingredients on ReserveBar or Instacart , or checking out the Negroni Week Shop , which features Negroni-inspired items with proceeds going to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund. Additionally, Campari is running a sweepstakes nationwide until Sept. 30, with five grand prize winners receiving their choice of the ultimate Campari home bar set-up and a Campari Cocktail Kit along with 20 additional winners receiving a Campari Cocktail Kit. Check out CampariSweeps.com and type the keyword: HOMEBAR to enter.

Karen Foley, Imbibe Publisher, shares: "We're thrilled to work with Campari and Slow Food once again for Negroni Week 2024 in celebration of the iconic Negroni and the global bartending community. We are always so heartened to see bars, restaurants, and cocktail enthusiasts around the world come together in support of Slow Food's mission to foster a more sustainable and equitable food and drink community, and we look forward to seeing the collective impact on this meaningful cause."

Stay up to date on everything happening during Negroni Week 2024 by following #NegroniWeek, #Campari, and #NoNegroniWithoutCampari on @CampariUSA and @imbibe , and check out Negroni Week.com for more information. Wherever you celebrate Negroni Week, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.

The Negroni Recipe

Ingredients

1 part Campari

1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino I.G.P. Rosso

1 part Bulldog Gin

Ice

Slice of fresh orange

Method

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice and stir.

Strain directly into a rock glass filled with fresh ice.

Garnish with a slice of fresh orange.

*Drinks International's 2024 Cocktail Report

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin," and as such, the Negroni was born. Featuring Campari at the heart as an official ingredient, the Negroni is now one of the most loved cocktails in the world's best bars. Boasting a perfectly balanced combination of equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth, this deliciously decisive cocktail has a rich history, telling the story of its iconic, Italian roots that have led it to be such a classic cocktail globally. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Courvoisier® Cognac, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is a multi-platform drinks destination, combining an award-winning print and digital magazine, website, podcast, newsletter, social media, books, and events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe.

ABOUT SLOW FOOD NEGRONI WEEK FUND

In September 2022, Slow Food was chosen as the official giving partner of Negroni Week. Slow Food is a global movement led by over 1 million activists in 160 countries who collaborate to build a better food future — one in which there is good, clean and fair food for all. Negroni Week directs all funds raised toward the vast and diverse networks and programs within the movement, as well as to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund, which distributes scholarships and grants for individuals and organizations to strengthen a sustainable food and beverage industry. This partnership nourishes heritage and local diversity to support emerging leaders and solutions for the future.

