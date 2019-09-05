Campbell Clinic launches Accel Performance and Wellness

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, a leader in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine since 1909, today announced the creation of Accel Performance and Wellness, an 11,000 square-foot training and rehabilitation facility. The sports performance facility, set to officially open to members later this fall, will be housed in the clinic's new outpatient building located at 7887 Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown. Drew Graham, MS, ATC, CSCS, PES, CES, will lead the Accel team of performance coaches as the manager of performance and wellness. Accel will begin selling pre-memberships immediately and will offer personal tours starting in early October.

"At Accel, our goal is to help individuals of all ages and abilities improve their game and become better athletes by assessing and refining their strength, agility and speed," said Graham. "To ensure these goals are achieved, we have equipped our facility with the latest in performance technology and certified performance coaches. This is not your typical gym experience; our members won't find an experience like this anywhere else in the Mid-South. Accel will be a one-stop shop for both recreational and competitive athletes who want to improve their fitness. Our association with Campbell Clinic enables us to provide a unique, medically-directed approach to performance and wellness."

Members can take advantage of the following industry-leading technology and services at Accel: Fusionetics Movement Efficiency Training, dorsaViTM Wearable Technology, TPI-certified Golf Movement Assessment, AlterG Anti-Gravity TreadmillTM and the HydroWorx® underwater treadmill, AirTEK HIIT bikes, NormaTec recovery boots, cryotherapy, personal and small group training, nutritional consultations and more. Accel will offer a wide range of services to help members in the areas of assessment, training and recovery, including a Return to Play program for injured athletes.

New Accel members will receive personalized assessments that will help inform what services they should utilize during training. There will be various levels of membership, along with a range of a la carte services, including massage therapy and cash-based physical therapy. To sign up for an assessment or tour, or to learn more about the state-of-the-art facility, visit accelperformance.com.

About Accel Performance and Wellness

Anyone can join a gym. Most wellness facilities, however, do not offer the personal training needed for athletes to reach their full potential. For decades, the specialists who wrote the book on orthopaedics have helped athletes shatter expectations. Time and again, the athletes who rise above are those who enjoy proper training and rehabilitation. That's why the doctors at Campbell Clinic decided to create Accel Performance and Wellness. Accel is here to provide exceptional training for everyone from weekend warriors to professional athletes – all with a passion for maintaining healthy habits and reaching personal bests. Our facilities, our technology, our people and our philosophy provide a sports performance experience that you can't find anywhere else in Memphis or the surrounding region. Visit www.accelperformance.com for more information.

About Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

As one of the world's premier practicing and teaching orthopaedic centers since 1909, Campbell Clinic is dedicated to the advancement of orthopaedic techniques in order to better serve its patients. With five clinics located conveniently in the Mid-South, and Walk-In and After Hours urgent care clinics at its Germantown and Southaven locations, Campbell Clinic is committed to providing world-class care to patients throughout the region. Visit www.campbellclinic.com for more information.

Contact: Beth Wilson, inferno

beth@creativeinferno.com

901.278.3773

SOURCE Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

Related Links

http://www.campbellclinic.com

