Campbell Clinic Physician Receives Award, Recognition from Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America

The Special Effort and Excellence Award is presented to physicians who have completed outstanding service in line with the mission of POSNA, along with their leadership within pediatric orthopaedic research. The Society is a not-for-profit professional organization, with more than 1,400 physicians, devoted to advancing musculoskeletal care for children and adolescents through research and education.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Kelly for the passion he has for pediatric orthopaedic research, along with his commitment for bettering the lives of his young patients," said Dr. Frederick Azar, chief of staff at Campbell Clinic. "There is no one more deserving of this award. We are grateful for his recognition from POSNA at this year's meeting."

Dr. Kelly specializes in a variety of pediatric orthopedic conditions, such as hip dysplasia, fractures and limb deformities, sports injuries, scoliosis and foot deformities. He also treats Perthes disease, a childhood hip disorder that typically affects children from two to 15 years old, and is the only physician in the state of Tennessee to serve as a member of the International Perthes Study Group.

Campbell Clinic has a long history with POSNA, as three Campbell Clinic surgeons have served as president of the association, including Alvin J. Ingram, M.D. (1974-75); S. Terry Canale, M.D. (1989-90); and James H. Beaty, M.D. (2000-01). This year, Dr. Jeffrey R. Sawyer, M.D. of Campbell Clinic served as program chair for the annual meeting.

About Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

As one of the world's premier practicing and teaching orthopaedic centers since 1909, Campbell Clinic is dedicated to the advancement of orthopaedic techniques in order to better serve its patients. With five clinics located conveniently in the Mid-South, and Walk-In and After Hours urgent care clinics at its Germantown and Southaven locations, Campbell Clinic is committed to providing world-class care to patients throughout the region.

