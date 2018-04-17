Campbell Ewald Promotes Laura Rogers To Executive Creative Director

"With 25+ years of content development, CRM and digital media experience, Laura has been a pioneer in modern content marketing," said Shoesmith. "She is a proven leader and mentor, and has contributed to the success of the agency in a significant way."

A 22-year veteran of Campbell Ewald, Rogers joined the agency as an Art Director and meticulously grew her talent. She has developed award-winning content for countless clients, contributed to new business efforts and has dedicated much of her time to providing mentorship and career development opportunities amongst her peers.

"There was a very vivid moment in my career when I recognized the important difference between doing great work and leading great work. A moment that made me realize the more minds that are able to bring an idea to life, the better the idea becomes," said Rogers. "Since that 'a-ha' moment, I challenge myself to continually find ways to help people embrace collaboration, to see things differently, and to distinguish their unique talents. As a result, I am humbled and grateful of the talent that surrounds me every day."

Throughout her career at Campbell Ewald, Rogers has also worked on leading brands including United States Postal Service, Kaiser Permanente, U.S. Navy and USAA.

