Campbell Global Closes Acquisition of Sandpiper Forest in Louisiana

-features ~30,000 productive acres of commercial timberland-

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan company and a leading global investment manager focused on forestland, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Sandpiper Forest, a high-quality timberland asset in Louisiana. This transaction expands Campbell Global's footprint across the U.S. South and reinforces the firm's commitment to sustainable forest management and long-term value creation for its investors.

"We're pleased to rejoin the sustainable forestry community in Louisiana with the acquisition of this prime timberland asset. The property complements our growing portfolio across the U.S. South and is well positioned in a robust market area to deliver long-term value for our investors," said Stephen Levesque, Managing Director of Forest Operations for Campbell Global.

Sandpiper Forest: High-Quality, Sustainably Managed Timberland in a Robust Market

Scale and location : Sandpiper Forest comprises approximately 29,760 productive acres (~12,043 hectares) of commercial timberland located across Louisiana, positioning the asset to serve a diversified demand base with several mills in proximity within one of the stronger forest products markets in the U.S. South. This market features diverse solid wood and engineered products manufacturing facilities, strong pulpwood demand, and emerging forest biomass technologies.





: Sandpiper Forest comprises approximately 29,760 productive acres (~12,043 hectares) of commercial timberland located across Louisiana, positioning the asset to serve a diversified demand base with several mills in proximity within one of the stronger forest products markets in the U.S. South. This market features diverse solid wood and engineered products manufacturing facilities, strong pulpwood demand, and emerging forest biomass technologies. Stewardship and certification : The property is 100% certified to Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) standards, underscoring Campbell Global's commitment to sustainable management.





: The property is 100% certified to Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) standards, underscoring Campbell Global's commitment to sustainable management. Water resources and habitat : Sandpiper Forest includes approximately 5,703 acres (~2,308 hectares) of streamside management zones and 12 acres of beaver ponds, with 202 miles of protected streams on the property—42 miles of ephemeral, 128 miles of intermittent, and 32 miles of perennial streams—creating a mosaic of diverse wildlife habitats that support species such as alligator snapping turtles and Calcasieu Creek crawfish.





: Sandpiper Forest includes approximately 5,703 acres (~2,308 hectares) of streamside management zones and 12 acres of beaver ponds, with 202 miles of protected streams on the property—42 miles of ephemeral, 128 miles of intermittent, and 32 miles of perennial streams—creating a mosaic of diverse wildlife habitats that support species such as alligator snapping turtles and Calcasieu Creek crawfish. Timber resources : The property supports approximately 2.1 million trees of different ages and species, including 1.8 million loblolly pine and roughly 63,000 sweetgum, with scattered white oak, elm, and shortleaf pine across the landscape.





: The property supports approximately 2.1 million trees of different ages and species, including 1.8 million loblolly pine and roughly 63,000 sweetgum, with scattered white oak, elm, and shortleaf pine across the landscape. Economic impact and alternative revenues: Future operations are expected to provide living-wage employment opportunities for local residents in rural communities and to support local mill operations across the region, with potential for alternative revenue sources.

Campbell Global has decades of experience operating in Louisiana and the broader U.S. South. The firm's on-the-ground teams and forestry professionals are well positioned to manage Sandpiper Forest to the highest operational and sustainability standards, while optimizing for timber yield, habitat protection, and long-term asset value.

About Campbell Global

Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan Company, is a leading global investment manager focused on forestland, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. With over four decades of experience, Campbell Global has managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. As of December 31, 2025, the firm oversees $10.9 billion in assets and 1.5 million acres globally, supported by approximately 140 employees.

In March 2025, Campbell Global closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion—the largest private timberland investment fundraise to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised for the strategy reached $2.3 billion.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management