Campbell® Introduces New Sling Hooks

The new latch and spring assembly is designed for exceptional durability. The heavy-gauge, high-strength steel latch with reinforcing rib provides ultimate rigidity and bending resistance and has a yellow chromate finish for corrosion resistance. The double-strength spring ensures the latch is held against the hook to securely retain slings and other components. For added durability, the hooks are designed with dual forged support bosses, providing lateral support for precise latch/hook alignment and engagement.

"These U.S.-made Sling Hooks are designed for extreme durability and long life," said Lyn Bethea, Campbell product manager. "The new heavy-duty latch is stronger than ever before, but is also easy to replace in case of damage."

With a 4:1 design factor, the new Alloy Sling Hooks meet or exceed the requirements of ASME B30.9 and B30.10. The working load limit ranges from 5,700 lbs. to 35,300 lbs.

Along with Rated Capacity and Made in USA markings, a Latch Code is forged into each hook for easy, accurate replacement ordering. For more information about Campbell Sling Hooks, visit www.campbellchainandfittings.com.

About Campbell

Campbell, a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, is a leading brand of chain and fittings. The brand is recognized the world over for its product quality and outstanding customer service programs. Campbell has strategically located distribution and service centers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Campbell pioneered the development of Grade 100 chain and fittings, providing chain users with lighter, more ergonomic, and less expensive chain assemblies. For more information, visit www.campbellchainandfittings.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

