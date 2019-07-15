Campbell launches new American Made Adjustable Base Program

Adjustable Base foundations replace a traditional box-spring foundation in order to provide further customizability to the sleep surface which enhances a sleeper's comfort. The new Campbell Sleep Adjustable Base Program will feature wireless connectivity, massage settings, height adjustment, and allow the elevation of both head and foot regions, supporting an anatomical sleeping position.

"While tariffs and import uncertainty has prices on the rise in the space, we couldn't be prouder to be producing our Campbell Adjustable Base program domestically," said Pat McCurren, President and CEO of Campbell Sleep's parent company, Mattress Direct, Inc. (stlmattressdirect.com). "Campbell has been producing locally sourced products in our region for over 85 years, and this domestic adjustable base program completes that product offering in a price-stable way that we're exceptionally proud of."

The new Campbell Sleep Adjustable Program and all Campbell Mattress products are available for sale direct to consumer online and through Campbell's growing network of dealers (campbellsleep.com/dealer-locator)

The new American Made Campbell Sleep Adjustable Base Program is expected to sell for less at retail than similarly appointed imported products.

Campbell Sleep (www.campbellsleep.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattress Direct, Inc and has been building mattresses in the state of Missouri since it was founded in 1933.

Reverie (www.reverie.com) designs and builds mattresses, adjustable bases both domestically and overseas.

