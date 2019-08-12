Campbell Mattress opens permanent gallery show space and launches 2020 product line

"It's always been our dream to have this permanent show space where dealers can come and learn about the Heritage of Campbell Sleep Products and make their merchandising selections.' Said, Pat McCurren CEO of Campbell's parent company, Mattress Direct, Inc.

The Campbell Mattress Gallery show space will be open weekdays and by appointment and is designed to educate and inform current and potential dealers on the benefits of distributing Campbell Sleep Products in their brick and mortar or online sleep stores.

"With products we ship weekly to traditional furniture and mattress resellers, as well as e-commerce ready Omni-channel products like Zero Mattress, One Mattress, and the ability to customize a direct to consumer and private label products. Campbell Mattress is set to grow again in 2020." McCurren continued. "It's been an exciting project, from design to finishing, the new Campbell Sleep Product lineup builds on the tradition of high quality products and offers a strong value proposition to the consumer."

Campbell Sleep Products

4280 North Service Road

St. Peters, MO 63376

(314) 370-1700

Campbell Sleep, LLC (www.campbellsleep.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattress Direct, Inc and has been building mattresses in the state of Missouri since it was founded in 1933.

Mattress Direct, Inc (www.stlmattressdirect.com) is a leading sleep specialty seller in the St. Louis area, and the parent company of Campbell Sleep, LLC.

Relax-O-Pedic (www.relaxopedic.com) is s premium support sleep product line designed and built at Campbell Sleep, LLC.

Zero Mattress (www.zeromattress.com) is a direct to consumer sleep product line designed at Mattress Direct, Inc.

M.H. Gray (www.graysleep.com) is a premium traditional innerspring mattress line designed and built at Campbell Sleep, LLC.

