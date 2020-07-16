Campbell Scholars Program's First Cohort is College Bound

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six years ago, the first cohort of sixth-grade students was admitted into the Campbell Scholars Program, a 10-year tuition-free college access and success program designed to support underserved, high-achieving first-generation college aspirants along the college and career pathway. The Program extends the core resources, learning philosophy, and opportunities of the Campbell Hall independent school experience to students enrolled in Title I schools from the end of sixth grade through college graduation.

This past June, all 15 scholars from the program's inaugural cohort were accepted to four-year colleges or universities with 100% of their financial need met. Nine of the scholars come from homes where both parents did not graduate from high school.

Campbell Scholars begins with three summers of academic enrichment at Campbell Hall. While in high school, scholars engage in workshops and learning that build on the program's core competencies. The program also offers support to families and scholars year-round, providing a robust suite of wrap-around services to ensure each scholar's success. Rather than focus on academic content and performance, the program believes that mindset, resilience, well-being, and community are the keys to long-term academic and professional success.

Each scholar applied to at least 10 colleges, including at least four private colleges. In addition to Federal Pell Grants, Stafford Loans, and work-study offers, Campbell Scholars were awarded a combined total of over $1 million in merit and need-based scholarships from colleges they were admitted to across the country.

"We are so proud of each scholar's hard work, determination, and accomplishments. They will continue to have support from the Campbell Scholars Program throughout their collegiate journey and, as the first cohort of the program to go to college, serve as role models for all of our younger scholars," said Campbell Scholars Executive Director John Rue. "This is a group of scholars who are intellectually curious, creative, and resilient. They have set and accomplished goals, meeting challenges and overcoming obstacles along the way. We look forward to continuing our work with this cohort as they make their way through college and into professional life."

