Campbell's® Chunky® Debuts New Creative Campaign: Lunchtime Is Your Halftime

In an effort to continue to modernize the brand and drive relevance among younger, busy consumers looking for smarter ways to refuel, the two new creative spots will aim to showcase a specific moment – lunchtime. The use of McVay in the spot provides an authoritative voice to remind the Chunky 'Do-It-All-Guy' that lunchtime is the opportunity to refuel and get back in the game. The campaign will run throughout the NFL season as stills and video cut downs across multiple channels, including linear TV, digital streaming and social, as well as trending platforms like Twitch.

"Today's 'Do-It-All-Guy' is continuously evolving – he has a growing appetite to do more, and be more, and ultimately needs food that works as hard as he does," said Mark Tumelty, Vice President of Marketing, Soup and Broth, Campbell Soup Company. "Our newest campaign will allow us to continue to reach current and new consumers through multiple channels, reminding them the important role Chunky soup plays when it comes to nourishment that will help carry you through the day."

With the creative rooted around lunchtime and sharing a pep talk reminder to refuel and go into the second half of the day properly nourished, the campaign shifts from past creative that traditionally features NFL players to partnering with Coach McVay, the ideal person to deliver a halftime speech and who also grew up a fan of Chunky soup.

"As a coach, I am invested in the well-being of my players and both Chunky and I value the key role nutrition plays in that," said McVay. "Everyone needs a reminder to refuel and recharge – whether you're playing in an NFL game or in the middle of a workday. I'm so happy to partner with a brand who recognizes the importance of living a nutritious lifestyle."

The "Lunchtime Is You Halftime" campaign will feature a range of best-selling SKUs in the Chunky portfolio, including the newest flavor, Spicy Chicken Noodle. The creative campaign was developed by the Campbell's Chunky team in partnership with creative agency Leo Burnett U.S.

About Campbell Soup Company

