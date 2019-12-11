Campbell's® Soup and Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Announce 'Kids in the Kitchen' Family Cooking Initiative

To bring generations together in the heart of the home, Campbell's is partnering with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. The Iron Chef, Food Network's "The Kitchen" host , restaurateur and father of three will introduce new and updated recipes using the iconic, versatile cooking soup line. 'Kids in the Kitchen' aims to increase the quality time families spend with each other by encouraging them to cook up memories and a lasting bond with easy, kid-friendly Campbell's recipes.

"My family and I savor the time we spend connecting and cooking in my favorite kitchen – our home's," said Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. "Campbell's has always been a versatile, quality ingredient my children and I use to make some of our favorite rich, nourishing and nurturing dishes. Now, I'm thrilled to introduce new recipes and a fresh take on comforting favorites to help other families share in that same sense of meal-time fun."

The 'Kids in the Kitchen' recipes will feature an iconic Campbell's Condensed soup as the cooking shortcut to creating a delicious, convenient, comforting meal. Campbell's popular cooking soups, Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken, now have more cream in every can, making family-favorite recipes even creamier than before. Today, the brand and Zakarian debut Creamy Brussels Sprouts and Sausage Casserole with Parmesan Herb Crust, featuring the now-creamier Cream of Mushroom Soup.

"We know that the chaos surrounding everyday life can cut into the amount of time families get to spend together each day," said Amy Strauss, associate marketing manager at Campbell's. "Our Condensed soups have been a mealtime shortcut ingredient for comforting, rich and creamy recipes for years. This winter, we are helping to modernize the tradition of family dinner by making it simple to include kids in the excitement of not only eating, but cooking a homemade meal."

