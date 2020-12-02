Campbell's® Soup Unveils #SavetheSnowDay to Preserve "Day of Play" for Kids Across America

With the sudden arrival of virtual classrooms and e-learning, for the first time in history, the snow day is facing extinction. A generation of Americans may never know the joy of waking up to a winter wonderland and learning that school is in fact closed for the day. Various school districts in snow-prone states have already cancelled snow days for the year and in the face of the pandemic and students' needing to adapt to learning from home, Campbell's is encouraging schools across the country to preserve snow days, giving students and teachers a much-needed and well-deserved moment of joy.

"Following a difficult year for so many, it is so important to find those moments of comfort and joy," says Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "The excitement of waking up to a snow day delights kids and adults alike. These are special days filled with sledding and snowman building, capped off with a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup after playing in the cold. Even in the virtual world we find ourselves in need of a good 'ol snow day."

To offer a fun reprieve during this year's snow season, Campbell's is releasing free limited-edition snow day activity kits to the first 3,000 pledge signers on SavetheSnowDay.com, featuring the following snow day-inspired items:

A snowman making kit featuring a large wooden carrot, coal and oversized buttons

A signature red-and-white hat and scarf

Goldenrod mittens

Limited-edition Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup stackable snowman cans

Save the Snow Day window cling

Kits will be mailed to pledge signers in January during the height of snow season.

For all pledge signers, Campbell's has created a series of Save the Snow Day coloring sheets that families can download and hang in their front windows to show their snow day support, available to download from SavetheSnowDay.com.

SavetheSnowDay.com also features a data-led "snow map" to track signatures across the country. By entering your zip code when you sign the pledge, the map will automatically update to show which regions have the most Save the Snow Day supporters.

To accompany the Save the Snow Day efforts, Campbell's released an exclusive film, titled, "Long Live Snow Days" to further illustrate the importance of the snow day for families across the country.

To participate in Campbell's Save the Snow Day initiative, families and kids at heart can join the movement by signing the pledge on SavetheSnowDay.com and sharing their support on social media using the hashtag #SavetheSnowDay.

