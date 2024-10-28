Campbell's® Third Annual State of the Sides Report: Celebrating the Shared Love of Side Dishes Across America

"For generations, Campbell's has been at the center of holiday traditions and tables, bringing flavor to family tables across the country," said Marci Raible, Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Campbell's. "As we celebrate the third year of our State of the Sides Report, it's clear that side dishes are the cornerstone of holiday meals and memories—and Campbell's is an essential ingredient in creating these beloved dishes."

This year's State of the Sides Report reveals the nation's passion for side dishes and the ways we connect during the holidays:

More than 55% would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself, reaffirming that sides are the true star of the meal.

Beyond the dinner table, the State of the Sides Report examines popular Thanksgiving activities enjoyed by Americans, such as watching a Thanksgiving Day parade, playing and watching football, and even curating the perfect cooking playlist to set the mood while preparing their holiday feast.

New this year, Campbell's has partnered with CAMP, the premier family experience company, to create Campbell's Limited Edition Candle Collection: The Scents of Sides Season. The candle collection includes four exclusive scents inspired by some of the top side dishes of this season.

Green Bean Casserole – A rich, savory scent inspired by the classic casserole dish that Campbell's debuted in 1955. Top notes of cream and celery blend into fried onion and mushroom, with a base of buttery green beans.

– A rich, savory scent inspired by the classic casserole dish that debuted in 1955. Top notes of cream and celery blend into fried onion and mushroom, with a base of buttery green beans. Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese – The spiced aroma of warm, gooey cheese baked to perfection with a hint of jalapeño adding a kick to the scent of melty cheddar.

– The spiced aroma of warm, gooey cheese baked to perfection with a hint of jalapeño adding a kick to the scent of melty cheddar. Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing – The smell of savory fennel, thyme and rosemary in this stuffing-inspired candle will instantly transport you to Thanksgiving dinner.

The smell of savory fennel, thyme and rosemary in this stuffing-inspired candle will instantly transport you to Thanksgiving dinner. Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes – A creamy, buttery scent complemented by notes of garlic that brings the cozy, savory aroma of mashed potatoes to your home.

Visit CAMP on Monday, Nov. 18 to purchase the candle collection, retailing for $30. These fun and fragrant candles offer a delightful way to experience your favorite holiday side dish flavors beyond the holiday table.

More details on the trends and regional favorites in this year's report can be found at SidesSeason.com. Explore the interactive State of the Sides map, where you can discover what your state (or the state you're visiting) is serving up this holiday season, explore unique recipes from influencers across the country, and download a festive placemat to accompany your holiday table.

About the State of the Sides Report

Campbell's commissioned a survey of 5,000 US adults 18 and over in the United States who celebrate Thanksgiving, with 100 Americans in each of the 50 states. The research was conducted in June 2024, by Reputation Leaders, an independent research organization. The margin of error is +/-1.4% for the national results and +/-9.8% for the state results, with 95% confidence.

About Campbell's

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NASDAQ: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo's, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

About CAMP

CAMP is the destination for young families. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has created extraordinary immersive retail experiences like Bluey x CAMP, Encanto x CAMP, and Trolls x CAMP, inspiring and engaging families through its unique combination of play, product, and performance. CAMP operates seven retail locations in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

