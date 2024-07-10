Campers Challenged to Camp Clean This Summer During Great American Campout

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June through October, the National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors are teaming up for the Great American Campout™ by encouraging people to 'camp clean' at their favorite campsites and outdoor spaces as part of the Clean Earth Challenge. When campers participate, they pledge to leave their campsites and surrounding areas better than they found it, ensuring future generations have the same wild spaces to explore and enjoy.

"The Great American Campout is a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends, connect with nature and make a difference by "camping clean" and leaving campsites and surrounding areas better than you found them," said Frank Keating, associate vice president of consumer marketing at the National Wildlife Federation. "We are so happy to team up again with Johnson Outdoors to empower Americans across the country to help keep our natural spaces healthy and clean whether it's a backyard campout or a visit to one of our treasured national parks."

"At Johnson Outdoors, we believe in the power of nature to bring people together and foster a sense of stewardship for our environment. The Great American Campout is a fantastic opportunity for families to experience the beauty of the outdoors while lending a hand to help conserve and protect our beloved outdoor spaces," said Myra Shockley, Johnson Outdoors Strategic Brand Manager. "We're pleased to continue this partnership with the National Wildlife Federation and encourage everyone to 'camp clean' this summer."

The Great American Campout is a campaign to inspire and encourage people of all ages to camp in their parks, campgrounds, neighborhoods and even their own backyard as a way to reconnect with nature. As part of the Clean Earth Challenge, participants help improve the health of the environment by picking up litter at campsites, on the trails and surrounding areas, so future generations can enjoy the outdoors for years to come.

Currently in its third year, the Clean Earth Challenge movement has motivated tens of millions of individuals, families, students, teachers, environmentalists and more to collect more than 7.2 million pieces of trash and debris.

To get involved:

Join the Clean Earth Challenge at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

at: Get outside. Clean up waste and debris. Encourage others to participate.

Keep track of actions and report results at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

Post cleanup activity on social media using the hashtags #CampClean and #CleanEarthChallenge

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change. Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News .

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.

Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors, and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment.

