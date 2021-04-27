Campfire Emerges From Stealth With Unique Holographic Collaboration System for Professional 3D Design Workflows

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campfire today emerged from stealth after years of research and development with a new integrated system for 3D/CAD/CAM workflows that enables holographic collaboration, combining both augmented and virtual reality into a new methodology for product design. Campfire has currently raised more than $8M in seed funding from OTV, Kli Capital, Tuesday Capital, and others and expects to ship with commercial availability targeted for Fall of 2021.

Campfire combines proprietary devices and applications built on a foundation of more than 60 patents to deliver an unmatched collaborative experience never before seen in any current-generation VR or AR-based solution. This new approach complements existing 3D workflows for massive productivity gains in developing everything from consumer goods to industrial products.

The Campfire system is already being used by frog design, the industry leader in industrial design and a Campfire development partner, along with a select group of forward-thinking companies. The Campfire system is available for preview through Campfire's Pioneer Program - companies can apply for the program at www.campfire3d.com . Additional information is available here (specific technical details on the Campfire system will only be released under NDA until the actual product launch).

Campfire Headset:

The Campfire Headset delivers stunning visual quality with an ultra-wide field-of-view in AR, and a new level of comfort in VR. Designers can visualize physical products with a natural view of the real world, or an environment of their choice using a single headset.

Campfire Console:

Central to the experience is the Campfire Console - a new device that acts like a holographic projector and joins together globally-distributed users.

Campfire Pack:

The Campfire Pack transforms a mobile phone into an intuitive controller with powerful tools for working with 3D models. It attaches to the back of the phone, and eliminates the learning-curve of proprietary controllers and gesture interfaces.

Campfire Scenes:

Campfire Scenes enables users to create scenes from existing 3D models for quick reviews or elaborate presentations.

Campfire Viewer:

Campfire Viewer enables users to work alone or together during video calls, using a Campfire Headset, tablet, or phone.

Quotes:

"The vision for holographic collaboration has been talked about for decades, but not realized in products with any measure of success. By focusing on specific needs for design and engineering, we've reimagined the entire stack to deliver an experience that takes a giant step toward the vision - and more importantly enables a giant step in productivity," said Jay Wright, CEO of Campfire.

"Working virtually, across the globe, Campfire gives frog's dispersed teams the ability to make creative decisions much more quickly. When we saw Campfire the first time we jumped at the chance to use the system and to sign on as a development partner to help bring Campfire to market," said Graeme Waitzkin, Venture Design Lead at frog. "Campfire truly represents the future of remote collaboration for design and engineering teams."

About Campfire:

Campfire is a new startup focused on holographic collaboration for design and engineering workflows. Led by pioneers of today's most well-known augmented reality platforms, Campfire provides a new generation of devices and applications that enable globally distributed teams to work with 3D models as if sharing a central holographic projector.

Campfire's solution dramatically advances the state-of-the-art for visual performance, ease of use, and workflow integration over current AR/VR offerings and is built on a foundation of more than 60 patents. Industry leaders including frog design are using Campfire with commercial availability targeted for this Fall. Learn more at www.campfire3d.com .

Campfire is a trademark of Campfire – all other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are the properties of their respective owners and are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

SOURCE Campfire

