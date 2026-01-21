Campfire Interactive Acquires Cover 4 PM to Expand AI-Driven Profit Optimization for Manufacturers

Enhances Campfire's AI-enabled Profit Optimization Platform that empowers manufacturers to forecast, quote, and execute supplier programs with efficiency and intelligence

Increases manufacturers' ability to compete through faster decisions, maximized margins, and increased speed of operations

Delivers 8-10x ROI by closing the gap between forecast and actual program margins with a single intelligence layer for forecasting, quoting, and program execution

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campfire Interactive, a leading provider of AI-enabled profitability optimization software for automotive suppliers and manufacturers, with over $200 billion of revenue managed through its platform today, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cover 4 PM, a software platform that enables manufacturers to analyze, plan, and execute automotive supplier programs. Campfire's roster of enterprise customers includes both private and public manufacturers, as well as many of the world's largest automotive suppliers. In the U.S. alone, these manufacturers drive an estimated $1.2 trillion in economic activity and account for nearly 5 percent of the country's GDP.

The global supply chain is becoming more dynamic and complex due to the rise of new OEMs, tariffs, geopolitical conflict, and regulatory and environmental initiatives. Before adopting Campfire, many suppliers lacked tools to forecast in real time or to build digital twins of their business to plan scenarios, forecast, and run their operations. The average U.S. supplier selling into automotive manufacturing loses 5% of its operating margin each year due to inaccurate forecasts and program leakage, according to Campfire data.

The acquisition comes at a time when domestic and global manufacturers are facing increased competition from China, whose global auto exports alone now exceed $117 billion. "A lot of what we're seeing in China has to do with their industry's ability to move at scale and with incredible speed," said Campfire CEO Alex George. "Foundational to that advantage is quick decision-making and the ability to remove inefficiencies from their supply chain."

Campfire is focused on bringing that speed to domestic manufacturers through its platform that unifies forecasting, quoting, and program execution into a single intelligence layer. Customers utilize Campfire to forecast complex scenarios, increase bid responsiveness, and ensure profitability through execution, all while saving upwards of $10+ million from increased organizational responsiveness to the market, accurate margin forecasts, and better program execution.

"With the acquisition of Cover 4 PM, we are better able to broaden our program management capabilities and open the aperture for AI applications," said George. "The use cases we address are ripe for AI, and we are focused on expanding those capabilities across everything we do".

The Cover 4 PM team, along with co-founders Joe McCarthy and Rob Giannone, will continue operations under Campfire. "We are excited to join forces and broaden our ability to serve this important market in transition," said McCarthy. "Our customers have become more interested in applying AI to their business, and this combination accelerates that reality," said Giannone.

This acquisition follows Invictus Growth Partners' $37 million majority investment in September 2024.

"Campfire is executing on its mission to build the leading profitability operating system for manufacturers globally," said William Nettles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners and a member of Campfire's Board of Directors. "The acquisition of Cover 4 PM is another step towards that mission and expands the scope of workflows Campfire can support, strengthening its ability to deliver measurable ROI and operational impact for its large enterprise customers."

"The manufacturing sector is rapidly realizing that the old ways of doing business will not keep them competitive over the next 5-10 years," said Jeremy Lai, Partner at Invictus Growth Partners and a member of Campfire's Board of Directors. "For many companies, this has become an immediate and existential problem. Campfire's expanding capabilities help manufacturers unlock the speed and agility required to remain relevant as new generations of winners emerge."

About Campfire Interactive

Campfire Interactive is the leader in profitability optimization software for automotive suppliers and manufacturers. Built by industry experts, Campfire's Profit Optimization Platform unifies quoting, forecasting, and program performance to help manufacturers navigate complexity, protect margins, and improve commercial outcomes.

To learn more, visit campfire-interactive.com or follow Campfire on LinkedIn .

About Cover 4 PM

Cover 4 PM is a program and project management software platform purpose-built for manufacturers and industrial businesses. The platform streamlines complex programs by replacing spreadsheets and generic tools with structured, manufacturing-specific workflows that improve collaboration, visibility, and execution across capital and product development initiatives.

To learn more, visit cover4pm.com or follow Cover 4 PM on LinkedIn .

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $600 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE , its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com

